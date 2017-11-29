USA Today Sports

Watch this amazing catch in the N.Y. Catholic state title game

Watch this amazing catch in the N.Y. Catholic state title game

Stepinac (N.Y.) defeated Canisius 49-28 to earn its second state title in three years.

And the highlight of the game was some brilliance from Trill Williams.

The senior won his duel with Rutgers-bound Paul Woods, allowing just one reception head to head and registering an interception. He also scored three touchdowns on offense.

Williams’ last score, seen above, came on a play where he tripped and landed in the end zone. Nevertheless, Williams tracked the ball in the air and caught it while flat on his back.

“I tripped and then I looked up and saw the ball coming right to me,” said Williams, who also caught a 61-yard touchdown and rushed for a score. “I said, ‘Oh, this is a gift.’ I put my hands up and it just fell to me.”

