Basketball

Trinity boys, Butler girls top AP hoops polls

Trinity head basketball coach Mike Szabo talks to Trinity forward Jay Scrubb during a break in the action. 20 December 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

BOYS

Rank-School (FPV)                     Rec    TP

1. Trinity (12)                                  15-1    137

2. Covington Catholic (1)              12-4    102

3. Bowling Green (1)                     12-2     90

4. Fern Creek                                 14-2     80

5. Ballard                                         10-3    62

6. Scott County                               10-3    57

7. Christian County                        12-2    52

8. Paul Dunbar                               12-4    34

9. Campbell County                       14-1    26

10. Cooper                                     12-3    22

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17. Harlan County 14. Lexington Christian 13. Corbin 11. Doss 9. Hopkinsville 8. Lexington Catholic 7. Hancock County 6. Pulaski Southwestern 5. Perry County Central 4. South Oldham 3. Graves County 3. Knox Central 3. Owensboro Catholic 2. Franklin-Simpson 2. Adair County 2. Apollo 2. North Laurel 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School (FPV)                     Rec    TP

1. Butler (7)                                     14-1    131

2. Male (5)                                       13-1    123

3. Mercer County (1)                      10-4      90

4. Simon Kenton                             11-3     65

5. Manual                                         12-3     54

6. Sacred Heart                              10-4     50

7. Franklin County                           12-2     47

8. Elizabethtown (1)                        10-2     44

9. Murray                                          12-3     40

10. Henderson County                   12-3     23

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16. Mason County 11. Monroe County 9. Scott County 7. Graves County 7. Paintsville 7. Casey County 6. South Laurel 6. Perry County Central 5. Eastern 5. Bullitt East 4. Holmes 4. Clark County 3. North Laurel 3. Bowling Green 3. Glasgow 2. Leslie County 2. Highlands 2. Harlan 1.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WSON, Henderson.

