Trinity boys, Butler girls top AP hoops polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

BOYS

Rank-School (FPV) Rec TP

1. Trinity (12) 15-1 137

2. Covington Catholic (1) 12-4 102

3. Bowling Green (1) 12-2 90

4. Fern Creek 14-2 80

5. Ballard 10-3 62

6. Scott County 10-3 57

7. Christian County 12-2 52

8. Paul Dunbar 12-4 34

9. Campbell County 14-1 26

10. Cooper 12-3 22

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17. Harlan County 14. Lexington Christian 13. Corbin 11. Doss 9. Hopkinsville 8. Lexington Catholic 7. Hancock County 6. Pulaski Southwestern 5. Perry County Central 4. South Oldham 3. Graves County 3. Knox Central 3. Owensboro Catholic 2. Franklin-Simpson 2. Adair County 2. Apollo 2. North Laurel 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School (FPV) Rec TP

1. Butler (7) 14-1 131

2. Male (5) 13-1 123

3. Mercer County (1) 10-4 90

4. Simon Kenton 11-3 65

5. Manual 12-3 54

6. Sacred Heart 10-4 50

7. Franklin County 12-2 47

8. Elizabethtown (1) 10-2 44

9. Murray 12-3 40

10. Henderson County 12-3 23

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16. Mason County 11. Monroe County 9. Scott County 7. Graves County 7. Paintsville 7. Casey County 6. South Laurel 6. Perry County Central 5. Eastern 5. Bullitt East 4. Holmes 4. Clark County 3. North Laurel 3. Bowling Green 3. Glasgow 2. Leslie County 2. Highlands 2. Harlan 1.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WSON, Henderson.