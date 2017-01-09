Trinity boys, Butler girls top AP hoops polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

BOYS

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP1. Trinity(12)15-11372. Covington Catholic(1)12-41023. Bowling Green(1)12-2904. Fern Creek-14-2805. Ballard-10-3626. Scott County-10-3537. Christian County-12-2528. Paul Dunbar-12-4349. Campbell County-14-12610. Cooper-12-322

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17. Harlan County 14. Lexington Christian 13. Corbin 11. Doss 9. Hopkinsville 8. Lexington Catholic 7. Hancock County 6. Pulaski Southwestern 5. Perry County Central 4. South Oldham 3. Graves County 3. Knox Central 3. Owensboro Catholic 2. Franklin-Simpson 2. Adair Co2. Apollo 2. North Laurel 1.

GIRLS

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP1. Butler(7)14-11312. Male(5)13-11233. Mercer County(1)10-4904. Simon Kenton-11-3655. Manual-12-3546. Sacred Heart-10-4507. Franklin County-12-2478. Elizabethtown(1)10-2449. Murray-12-34010. Henderson County-23

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16. Mason County 11. Monroe County 9. Scott County 7. Graves County 7. Paintsville 7. Casey County 6. South Laurel 6. Perry County Central 5. Eastern 5. Bullitt East 4. Holmes 4. Clark County 3. North Laurel 3. Bowling Green 3. Glasgow 2. Leslie County 2. Highlands 2. Harlan 1.