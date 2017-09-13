Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill (Texas), school where Deion Sanders is OC, cancels game against La. power because of inferior game tape

A scheduled high school football face off between Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill of Texas and Louisiana power Evangel Christian has been called off just days before kickoff, though the entire cancelation may be down to a huge misunderstanding.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Trinity Christian called off its scheduled Friday night game with Evangel Christian after it received poor quality game film as part of a regularly scheduled film exchange between opposing teams over the weekend. While the poor film quality would have set Trinity Christian back in its preparation, a sentiment that the Evangel Christian coaches were disrespecting their Trinity Christian peers may have also played into the decision to call off the game.

That was never the case, according to Evangel Christian chancellor and offensive coordinator Denny Duron.

“We sent them the wrong footage, and it put them behind in their preparation,” Duron told the Morning News. “Those coaches don’t know our coaches, so it seemed like we were disrespecting them, and that wasn’t the case. … It was an honest mistake. But I totally understand why they felt that way.

“By the time the coaches were able to make contact and were able to get them the right film, it really put them behind the eight-ball. … We were ready to correct it as soon as possible, but it put them behind the eight-ball. It was better for them that they not come at this time, and I get that completely. There are not hard feelings.”

The cancelation has received significant attention because both programs are high profile in their respective states, albeit for different reasons. Evangel Christian is the reigning Louisiana Div. 1 state champion while Trinity Christian has received attention because its offense is led by its new offensive coordinator, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders’ son.

If the two programs are truly able to walk away from the contest without any hard feelings that will be a positive development for both parties. There is a clear silver lining to the interstate cancellation, however: The eliminated game frees up Trinity Christian to take on Houston St. Thomas (Texas) in what will be the first contest of the year for a St. Thomas program that has been slowed by Hurricane Harvey and its subsequent rebuilding.

As to whether the teams will play at some year in the future, that too remains to be seen. For now, Trinity Christian athletic director Joe Hulett remained mum, saying only that the cancelation was a mutual decision between the two schools.