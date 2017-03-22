Trinity junior Moore receives offer from Cincinnati

Trinity running back Rondale Moore has added Cincinnati to his list of Division I scholarship offers.

Moore announced the offer on his official Twitter account Wednesday, adding the Bearcats to a list that includes North Texas, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Ball State and Minnesota as schools who have offered Moore recently.

After transferring from New Albany, the KHSAA suspended Moore for Trinity’s first 11 games of the season, though Moore did make an impact in the final three games and the playoffs.

Moore caught 15 passes for 327 yards, good for fourth on the team, and eight touchdowns, tied for first, as he helped lead Trinity to the Class 6-A state title.

Moore also reportedly already holds offers from Louisville, Indiana and Kentucky.

