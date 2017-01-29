Trinity lineman Spencer commits to WKU

Trinity High School offensive lineman Cole Spencer announced his commitment to the Western Kentucky University football program Sunday.

Spencer, a 6-foot-5 285-pounder, played left tackle last season for a Shamrocks team that finished 15-0 and beat Lafayette in the Class 6-A state championship game.

Excited to say I've committed to play football at WKU🔴⚫️ Thank you to friends and family who have supported me thro… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Cole Spencer (@colespencer0) January 29, 2017

He also had received Football Bowl Subdivision offers from Bowling Green and Tulane.

Spencer is among four Kentucky seniors who have committed to WKU, joining Christian County wide receiver Keyron Catlett, Christian County athlete Kenneth Major and Ballard offensive lineman D.J. Washington.

The football signing period for high school seniors will begin Wednesday.