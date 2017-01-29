Menu
Trinity lineman Spencer commits to WKU

Trinity High School offensive lineman Cole Spencer announced his commitment to the Western Kentucky University football program Sunday.

Spencer, a 6-foot-5 285-pounder, played left tackle last season for a Shamrocks team that finished 15-0 and beat Lafayette in the Class 6-A state championship game.

He also had received Football Bowl Subdivision offers from Bowling Green and Tulane.

Spencer is among four Kentucky seniors who have committed to WKU, joining Christian County wide receiver Keyron Catlett, Christian County athlete Kenneth Major and Ballard offensive lineman D.J. Washington.

The football signing period for high school seniors will begin Wednesday.

