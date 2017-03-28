Trinity tops latest baseball coaches poll

Following an 8-0 start to the season, Trinity High School’s baseball team is the top team in the state.
Trinity took the top spot and eight first-place votes in the first Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of the regular season. Following closely behind are fellow Louisville schools St. Xavier, which earned four first-place votes, and Pleasure Ridge Park, which is off to a 4-0 start.
Other Louisville-area schools that cracked the top 20 include Ballard at No. 10, South Oldham at No. 13 and Bullitt East at No. 14.
Here’s a look at the latest KHSBCA poll:
1. Trinity (Louisville) (8)
2. St. Xavier (4)
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
4. Johnson Central
5. Scott County
6. McCracken County
7. Lexington Catholic
8. Highlands
9. Somerset (1)
10. Ballard
11. Greenup County
12. Madison Central
13. South Oldham
14. Bullitt East
15. Bowling Green
16. Tates Creek
17. Lafayette
18. West Jessamine
19. Warren East
20. Campbell County
