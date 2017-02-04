Trinity twins to walk on at Louisville

Trinity High School identical twins Jovan and Jovel Smith announced they have committed to walk on to the University of Louisville football team next season.

Jovan Smith, a 6-foot, 190-pound running back, was Class 6-A state champion Trinity’s second-leading rusher with 948 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 17 catches for 185 yards.

Jovel Smith, a 6-foot, 180-pound slot receiver, was the Shamrocks’ second-leading receiver with 31 catches for 530 yards (17.1 per reception) and six TDs.



Jovel Smith, who’s one minute older than his brother, said he and Jovan both also considered Morehead State, Kentucky State, Wofford and Austin Peay. They have taken many visits to U of L for games and camps.

“I feel like it was a good fit academically and athletically to develop myself into the man I would like to be one day,” Jovel Smith said. “It is home for me, and I hope that I can help in some way to bring success to this program.”

Jovan Smith said: “It has been a dream of mine since I was younger to play football for my city. So when I had the opportunity it was almost something I couldn’t say no to.”

The Smiths join Trinity linebacker Isaac Martin, North Oldham kicker Jakson Wine and Jeffersonville linebacker Dayna Overton as area players who have committed to walk on for the Cardinals.

