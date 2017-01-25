Trinity's Johnson getting national attention

Trinity sophomore wing David Johnson has been turning heads across Louisville all season, but on Tuesday evening he caught the eye of a national recruiting analyst.

Scout.com’s Director of Basketball Recruiting Evan Daniels was in to see Johnson and the Shamrocks take on Henry Clay in Lexington, and Johnson put on a show.

Very impressed with 2019 Louisville (KY.) Trinity wing David Johnson. 6-5, long & athletic. Was 6 of 8 from 3. Scored 24 points. High major —

Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) January 25, 2017

Johnson scored a game-high 24-points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field including going 6-for-8 from behind the arc. He also grabbed four rebounds, had three assists, three steals and a block. According to the KHSAA, coming into Tuesday, Johnson was third on Trinity in scoring and tops in rebounding, averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He was named the MVP of the King of the Bluegrass tournament as well as the Arby’s Classic, both of which Trinity won.

According to a report by Daniels, Johnson has yet to receive a scholarship offer but he’s been receiving the most interest from Louisville, Indiana and Xavier. Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and Eastern Kentucky are all in the mix as well.