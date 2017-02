Trinity's Scrubb tops All-Seventh Region team

ALL-SEVENTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

Players listed in order of total votes received from coaches

Player School Ht. Yr. PPG

Jay Scrubb Trinity 6-5 Jr. 16.0

J.R. Mathis Kentucky Country Day 6-1 Sr. 25.0

Parker Jones Christian Academy 6-4 Sr. 21.6

Clivonte Patterson Ballard 6-3 Sr. 17.5

Jamil Wilson Ballard 5-7 Sr. 13.4

Pierce Kiesler St. Xavier 6-7 Jr. 16.7

JacQuess Hobbs Waggener 6-2 Sr. 15.9

Hogan Brownley Male 6-4 Sr. 16.6

Lukas Burkman Trinity 6-2 Sr. 12.5

David Johnson Trinity 6-4 So. 10.8

Player of the Year: Jay Scrubb (Trinity).

Coach of the Year: Chad Carr (Christian Academy).

Second team: Jacob King (Trinity), Caleb Williams (Eastern), De’Von Cooper (Waggener), Ryan McDaniel (Collegiate), Flynn Calnon (Atherton), Devin Firman (Central), Javen Rushin (Eastern), K.C. Purvis (Christian Academy), Sugar Ray Wyche (Eastern), Solomon Mathis (Kentucky Country Day), Jaago Kalakon (Waggener).