Tritons shut out Jaguars

ASHWAUBENON – Brady Bjork totaled four points for the Notre Dame boys hockey team in a 8-0 win over FRCC rival Ashwaubenon Friday night.

Bjork tallied two goals and two assists for the Tritons (7-5, 2-0), while Stephen Lovell also scored twice.

Bryce Poshak totaled three points with a goal and two assists, while Jacob Peterman, John Fry and Tyler Foytik all had a goal.

Mike Gregoire added three assists for Notre Dame.

Tritons goaltender Bo Buckey made nine saves for the shutout, while David Michaelson and JT O’Brien combined to make 26 saves for Ashwaubenon.

Late Thursday

Ashwaubenon 6, Pacelli 0

STEVENS POINT – Five different players scored for Ashwaubenon in the nonconference win.

Jake LaVallie tallied three points with two goals and an assist. Liam Golden, Josh Gillis, Cole Hammer and Tomas Havlena each had a goal for the Jaguars.

Tyler Roethlisberger notched three assists, while goaltenders David Michaelson and JT O’Brien combined for the eight-save shutout.

Appleton United 5, Bay Port 4

APPLETON – Austin Mikesch recorded a hat trick but it was not enough for the Pirates.

Max Moore added a goal for Bay Port (7-6), while Spencer Challe tallied two assists.

In net, Colton Kimps stopped 19 shots for the Pirates.