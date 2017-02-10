Tritons top Ashwaubenon in FRCC matchup

ASHWAUBENON – The Notre Dame girls basketball team defeated Fox River Classic Conference foe Ashwaubenon 58-34 Thursday night.

Kaycee Gierzak led the way for Notre Dame (12-8, 9-7), recording a double-double by scoring 21 points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Ashwaubenon (12-7, 9-6) was led in scoring by Autumn Schlader, who knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to a 15 point performance.

Notre Dame…26 32 – 58

Ashwauenon…16 18 – 34

NOTRE DAME – Gierzak 21, M Reitz 10, H Reitz 7, Milton 7, Laskowski 6, Blindauer 3, Opichka 2, Morgan 2. 3-pt: Gierzak 2, H Reitz 1, Blindauer 1. FT: 10-13. F: 15.

ASHWAUBENON – Schlader 15, Servais 5, Rolling 3, Kupsh 3, Lewaren 2, Koch 2, VanLaanen 2, Whiters 2. 3-pt: Schlader 3, Rolling 1, Kupsh 1. FT: 7-11. F: 15. Fouled out: Koch.

Wrightstown 73, Marinette 21

WRIGHTSTOWN – Alisha Murphy dropped 16 points as the Tigers cruised to the North Eastern Conference victory, remaining in first place.

Danielle Nennig added 14 points for Wrightstown (18-2, 15-1), while Kailee Van Zeeland scored 10. Both Lexy Wolske and Bridget Froehlke added nine points.

For Marinette (3-17, 2-14), McKenzie Bebo and Mady Sims each tallied five points to lead the way.

Marinette…9 12 – 21

Wrightstown…57 16 – 73

MARINETTE – Bebo 5, Schultz 4, Kizinger 4, Miller 2, Sims 5, Suhs 1. 3-pt: None. FT: 5-19. F: 16.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 9, A. Diny 4, Guns 4, Riha 3, Murphy 16, Nennig 14, Van Zeeland 10, Wolske 9, Vander Heiden 2, E. Diny 2. 3-pt: Froehlke 3, Murphy, Nennig 2. FT: 9-21. F: 14.

Fox Valley Luth. 48, Denmark 30

APPLETON – The Vikings could not keep pace in the second-half, falling in the NEC game.

Jayden Laurent and Ashley Leiterman each scored six points for Denmark (9-11, 8-8).

Jenna Bruss led all scorers, totaling 17 points for Fox Valley Lutheran (11-8, 9-7).

*Fox Valley Lutheran individual stats were incomplete.

Denmark…14 16 – 30

Fox Valley Lutheran…19 29 – 48

DENMARK – Hansen 2, Laurent 6, Miller 4, Sipple 3, Leiterman 6, Rish 2, Pennings 2, Groehler 5. 3-pt: Sipple 1. FT: 1-7. F: 13.

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN – Krueger 4, Bruss 17, Charron 4, Brukardt 3. 3-pt: Bruss 1. FT: 13-17. F: 8.

Wausaukee 57,

Gillett 49

WAUSAUKEE – Three players recorded double-digit points for Wausaukee in a M&O Conference home win.

Madelyn Schlies registered 15 points, leading the Rangers (16-2, 13-2) in scoring. Maddison Renikow added 14 points, while Alexis Ranallo scored 11 and Kaelyn Schlies chipped in seven.

Willow Pecha lead all scorers with 17 points for Gillett (11-9, 10-6), while Taylor Yonker had 14 and Faith Sorlies added seven.

Gillett…15 34 – 49

Wausaukee…27 30 – 57

GILLETT – Young 3, Sorlie 7, Yonker 14, Balthazor 4, Pecha 17, Loberger. 3-pt: Young 3. FT: 14-27. F: 19.

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 15, Messar 2, K. Schlies 7, Ranallo 11, Renikow 14, Zlomaniec 2, Schroeder 6. 3-pt: Schlies 1, Renikow 1. FT: 11-24. F: 19.

Peshtigo 64,

Niagara 31

NIAGARA – Peshtigo remains unbeaten in the M&O Conference as four players combined to score 53 points.

Madi Martin led all scorers, tallying 16 points for the Bulldogs (16-3, 15-0). Claire Neumann dropped 15 points, while Shae Tonn scored 12 and Emma Frederickson had 10.

Jasmine Racine registered a team-high 13 points for Niagara (12-8, 8-8) and Sarah Nawn added 10.

Peshtigo…43 21 – 64

Niagara…16 15 – 31

PESHTIGO – Neumann 15, Tonn 12, Behnke 3, Frederickson 10, Dudka 6, Martin 16, Thill 2. 3-pt: Tonn 2, Behnke 1, Frederickson 2. FT: 11-12. F: 21.

NIAGARA – Racine 13, Nawn 10, Tushoski 2, Schwedersky 4, Hannah 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 15-24. F: 11.

Crivitz 54, Coleman 39

COLEMAN – Chloe Gruszynski scored 18 points in the Wolverines M&O Conference victory.

Crivitz (17-3, 14-2) was able to get another 12 points from Lexi Oyer.

Mariana Meissner led the Cougars (4-15, 3-12) in scoring with 16 points.

Crivitz…25 29 – 54

Coleman…27 12 – 39

CRIVITZ – Oyer 12, Bemis 5, Guns 5, Kosmecki 1, Johnson 4, Gruszynski 18, Long 8, VanLanen 1. 3-pt: Oyer 2, Gruszynski 2. FT: 4-11. F: 13.

COLEMAN – Dufeck 6, Yoap 5, Klimek 8, Meissner 16, Crandall 4. 3-pt: Yoap 1, Meissner 2. FT: 4-13. F: 11.

Kewaunee 62,

Oconto 40

OCONTO – The Storm got a lead early and never looked back in the Packerland Conference game.

Broke Geier scored a game-high 25 points for Kewaunee (16-4, 11-1).

Alyson Nerenhausen and Becky Berth each scored 10 points for the Blue Devils (11-9, 4-8).

The win gives the Storm a one-game lead for first place in the Packerland Conference.

Kewaunee…33 29 – 62

Oconoto…20 20 – 40

KEWAUNEE – Rentmeester 2, Geier 25, Kudick 9, Olsen 9, Dax 8, Tlachac 9. 3-pt: Geier 2, Olsen 3. FT: 11-15. F: 16.

OCONTO – Jicha 2, L Nerenhausen 2, Koch 3, A Nerenhausen 10, Berth 10, Allen 5, Young 8. 3-pt: Koch 1, Allen 1, Young 2. FT: 12-13. F: 16.

Bonduel 60,

Manawa 36

MANAWA – Emily Sorenson poured in 23 points, leading Bonduel to the road win.

Becca Carpenter added 10 points for the Bears (15-5, 8-4) and Hayley Sorenson recorded eight points.

Laynie Bessette and Sami Stuzynski each totaled 12 points for Manawa.

Bonduel…27 33 – 60

Manawa…12 24 – 36

BONDUEL – H. Sorenson 8, Zeitler 3, E. Sorenson 23, Wollenberg 2, Reinke 5, Wudtke 2, Pedersen 5, Carpenter 10, LaBerge 2. 3-pt: Zeitler 1, E. Sorenson 1, Reinke 1. FT: 9-15. F: 18.

MANAWA – Bessette 12, Struzynski 12, Schernecker 2, Buschke 2, Wepner 5, Pethke 1, Kaczorowski 2. 3-pt: Bessette 1. FT: 9-17. F: 20.

Menominee Indian 51, Gresham 42

KESHENA – Menominee Indian had 10 different players score in the home victory.

Kendra Webster led the way, scoring a team-high 14 points. Faith Munson added 12 points for the Eagles (8-12, 6-10), while Marlee Waupoose and Tennille Lyons each had six.

Sydney Jenson recorded a game-high 20 points for Gresham (5-14, 3-12).

Gresham…17 25 – 42

Menominee Indian…26 25 – 51

GRESHAM – Jensen 20, Davids 11, Hoffman 5, Arndt 2, Ferguson 2, Roe 2. 3-pt: Davids 3, Hoffman 1, Jensen 1. FT: 11-13. F: 17.

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 14, Munson 12, Lyons 6, Waupoose 6, Wayka 5, Chevalier 2, Wilber 2, Corn 2, Martin 2. 3-pt: Webster 2. FT: 15-26. F: 16.