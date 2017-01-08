Tri-West boys, Brownsburg girls win Hendricks County titles

PLAINFIELD — On paper, Tri-West had already accomplished the most difficult part of its march to the program’s third Hendricks County tournament championship with wins over Brownsburg and Danville.

All that was left: to knock off upstart Cascade. No problem.

The Class 3A fifth-ranked Bruins blitzed the Cadets early and ran away with an 83-53 win on Saturday night. Tri-West’s only other county titles came in 2006 and 1976.

“We’re just playing loose and we’re playing confident,” said junior Tyler Watson, who scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as Tri-West built a 28-point lead. “We’re coming out focused each game When we’re focused, I don’t see a lot of teams in 3A that can give us a game.”

The championship was doubly nice for Watson, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the game. The Bruins (10-1) dominated from the start, making 10-for-13 from the field in the first quarter and all four 3-point attempts.

Just 10 minutes into the game, Tri-West led 30-4 and Cascade coach Chris DuBois had burned three timeouts.

“One of our goals was to win county and we wanted to come out and put our name in the record books,” Watson said.

Tri-West won a regional title last year and was a double-overtime loss to Evansville Bosse away from making it to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the state finals. That may still have been in the back of the players’ minds, coach Adam Bontreger said, before an 78-62 loss to Beech Grove last week in the Hornets’ holiday tournament.

That loss may have realigned the Bruins back on path.

“We knew Beech Grove was a heck of a team and we were taking them lightly,” Bontreger said. “They just completely beat us. But I really believe that kind of snapped us back into reality that it’s going to take some hard work if we’re going to get to where we want to be. This (championship) is just halfway to what we want to accomplish.”

Jake Hill was 5-for-5 from the field and finished with 12 points for Tri-West, which had 13 players score. Senior Peyton Hendershot, an Indiana football recruit, added eight points and six rebounds and Derek Lucas and Ryan Wiggins also had eight points apiece.

Cascade (7-4) was paced by 21 points from senior Evan Burch.

Brownsburg takes girls title: Brownsburg’s girls knocked off Danville 46-40 to win its second consecutive county tournament and seventh in 10 years. Freshman Allison Bosse scored a game-high 16 points, proving a lift for the Bulldogs (10-7) after a sluggish start.

“It wasn’t just her offense, it was her defense too,” Brownsburg coach Debbie Guckenberger said. “She was all over every loose ball and brought so many intangibles for us tonight even beside her 16 points.”

The championship game was hardly a thing of beauty. It was tied 13-13 at halftime as the teams combined for just seven field goals. Brownsburg finally got some breathing room with a 9-0 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth to take a 32-23 lead.

Danville (10-9) committed 20 turnovers, derailing its shot at its first county title since the 1987-88 season. Lexi Riggles, a junior guard, led Danville with 15 points.

“I think our athleticism kind of took over in key parts of the game,” Guckenberger said. “Defensively, we lost (Riggles) a few times and we talked about that but she’s a great player and she’s going to find a way to get open. We just had a hard time finishing around the basket.”

Junior Tyon McKenzie added 10 points for Brownsburg. Ella Collier, a 5-9 freshman, had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Danville.

TRI-WEST 83, CASCADE 53



Cascade 4 12 16 21 — 53

Tri-West 24 20 22 17 — 83

Cascade (7-4) – Hopper 1 0-0 3, A.Alderson 2 1-2 5, Stephenson 1 1-2 4, E.Burch 6 5-6 21, DuBois 1 8-8 11, M.Alderson 2 0-0 6, Western 1 0-0 2, I.Burch 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 16-20 53.

Tri-West (10-1) – Goodin 1 0-0 2, Bruce 1 0-0 2, Hendershot 4 0-0 8, Chinn 2 0-0 5, Blake 2 1-3 5, Watson 8 1-2 21, Hill 5 0-0 12, Grubbs 1 0-0 3, Lucas 3 1-1 8, Rabe 2 0-0 4, Wiggins 4 0-0 8, Kiefer 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 36 3-6 83.

3-point goals: Cascade 9 (E.Burch 4, M.Alderson 2, Hopper, Stephenson, DuBois), Tri-West 8 (Watson 4, Hill, Grubbs, Lucas, Chinn)

BROWNSBURG 46, DANVILLE 40



Danville 6 7 10 17 — 40

Brownsburg 3 10 15 18 — 46

Danville (10-9) – Wasson 2 0-0 4, Riggles 5 1-2 15, Cowart 2 2-2 6, Collier 2 7-9 11, Gowan 1 0-0 2, Callahan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 10-13 40.

Brownsburg (10-7) – McKenzie 4 2-2 10, Bosse 6 3-6 16, Olmstead 2 3-4 8, Archey 2 1-3 5, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Williams-Harris 0 2-2 2, Courtney 0 4-6 4, Stein 0 0-2 0, Hege 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 16-27 46.

3-point goals: Danville 4 (Riggles 4), Brownsburg 2 (Bosse, Olmstead).