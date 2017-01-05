Tri-West, Plainfield each win tight games to open Hendricks County tournament

PLAINFIELD — Peyton Hendershot jokes around with his Tri-West teammates sometimes and says he’s the best shooter on the team. He isn’t — which he admits — but he gets laughs out of talking himself up in practice.

Though with about eight seconds left on the clock and Tri-West trailing 56-55 to Brownsburg in the opening round of the Hendricks County tournament, Hendershot’s teammates were done kidding. While he had shot just 3-for-8 from the field at that point, they told his “joke” right back to him because they knew he could use the confidence after allowing the Bulldogs to go ahead after a sloppy out-of-bounds turnover.

“I was down on myself and I decided I needed to help myself,” Hendershot said. “And they were telling me (I’m the best shooter), which just made me feel better.”

The Bruins (8-1) inbounded the ball right to Hendershot, a football commit for IU. He took off for the hoop and laid it in for the go-ahead points that gave them a 57-56 victory. They advance to Friday’s semifinal game against Danville (9-0).

“Peyton Hendershot is a heck of a basketball player and he’s a heck of an athlete,” Tri-West coach Adam Bontreger said. “He lost his head a little bit after turning it over, but it showed what he’s all about and that’s determination. He’s made himself into the player that he is and the athlete he is.”

Junior guard Tyler Watson led the Bruins with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including six baskets in the first half. Senior Jake Hill added another 13 points, hitting all five of his shots, while Hendershot finished with nine points.

The Bruins quickly adopted a sharpshooting identity from the opening tip and shot 65 percent from the field (13-for-20) in the first half, keeping the Bulldogs’ shooters off-kilter and forcing them to rely on the hot hand of sophomore guard Cameron Alford.

Alford finished with a game-high 24 points and nearly on his own kept Brownsburg within striking distance at halftime.

But while the Bulldogs (6-2) outscored the Bruins in both of the latter quarters and led with less than 10 seconds to play — after Hendershot received an inbounds pass and bounced it off his foot to give Brownsburg the ball — earlier inconsistencies proved the difference.

“They shot the ball well in the first half in the first half and put us on our heels,” Brownsburg coach Steve Lynch said. “Over a 32-minute period, you remember the end, but they did what they needed to put themselves in that position to win.”

Plainfield 61, Avon 59: Chasing Avon for a majority of the game, Plainfield pulled things close within the final five minutes of the fourth quarter in the second opening-round game. What followed — like the first game — was edge-of-your-seat chaos.

With the score tied 59 as seconds drained off the clock, 6-10 junior Gavin Bizeau netted the final shot that gave the Quakers (5-3) a 61-59 lead with 1.5 seconds left to defeat the Orioles (4-6).

Bizeau led all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting, which included a monstrous dunk he threw down in the first half. Senior captain Jarrett Hufferd tacked on another 14 points while junior guard Trey Davis scored another 13.

Avon got double-digit scoring efforts out of four players, and were led by Andrew Short, who drained three 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

TRI-WEST 57, BROWNSBURG 56

TRI-WEST — 18 15 12 12 — 57

BROWNSBURG — 13 13 17 14 — 56

Tri-West (8-1) — Peyton Hendershot 4-9 1-3 9, Logan Blake 2-5 0-0 4, Judd Grubbs 1-2 0-0 3, Jake Hill 5-5 1-2 13, Tyler Watson 8-12 2-3 20, Derek Lucas 1-3 0-0 2, Matthew Chin 1-2 0-0 3, Ryan Wiggins 1-1 0-0 3

Brownsburg (6-2) — Cameron Alford 8-20 4-7 24, Reis Thomas 4-8 0-0 9, Packard Rozzi 5-8 0-0 14, Antrez Baker 3-5 0-0 6, Landon Hal 0-3 3-4 3, Kris Jackson 0-2 0-0 0

PLAINFIELD 61, AVON 59

AVON — 17 15 15 12 — 59

PLAINFIELD — 14 14 12 21 — 61

Avon (4-6) — Evan Lowden 4-8 3-5 12, Zyan David 2-5 1-2 5, Hayden Crowder 4-7 0-0 10, Gavin Collier 2-5 0-1 6, Andrew Short 4-8 2-2 13, Zachary Rinehart 4-6 2-2 10, Dalen Willis-Sharpe 1-4 0-0 3, Kyle Blunk 0-1 0-0 0.

Plainfield (5-3) — Luke Gulley 2-4 0-0 4, Trey Davis 4-6 2-2 13, Conner Brens 1-1 0-3 2, Tyler West 2-4 0-0 4, Gavin Bizeau 9-16 2-4 20, Dawson Messer 1-1 0-0 2, Jarrett Hufferd 5-7 2-2 14, Gavin Ritter 0-0 2-2 2.