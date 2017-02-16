Troy Brown Jr. said receiving his McDonald's jersey was 'a dream come true'

Two years ago, Centennial (Las Vegas) guard Troy Brown Jr. wasn’t sure making the McDonald’s All American Game was going to be a reality.

He’d just had a subpar performance on the summer circuit and dropped in the national rankings.

“I had to refocus and just work even harder,” Brown said. “I always knew what I was capable of, I just had to stay focused on that.”

The following summer, Brown said he regained his full confidence after making the USA U17 National team, which went on to win gold in Spain.

“From there it just kinda lifted me up and made me even more confident,” Brown said. “I knew I was one of the best players in the country.”

He had tangible proof of that Thursday when the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by Brown’s school and presented him with an honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game, which tips March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

“Being in this game is such an honor,” said Brown, an Oregon signee who is ranked No. 17 overall in the ESPN 100. “This is something I’ve always wanted to be a part of so to be accomplishing a dream is a big thing for me.”

This season, Brown is averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists a game for Centennial, which faces Clark (Las Vegas) tonight in the second round of the playoffs.

“I’m definitely a little extra hyped for the game tonight after getting this jersey,” Brown said. “I’m just gonna enjoy this for a little while and then I’ll refocus for the game tonight because we’ve got some work to do. This is a perfect way to go into a game we need to win.”

