Troy Tulowitzki's 3-year-old walks clumsily but carries and swings a big stick

Forget baseball stars. It’s their children who really have all the fun.

The latest MLB scion to emerge as a batting practice hero is Taz Tulowitzki, the son of Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (before you ask: Yes, Troy Tulowitzki really did name his son Taz). During a recent batting practice Taz cut in before his father, taking swings for about half a minute while Dad pitched — full-on overhand mind you — from about 10 feet away.

Now that you’ve seen him swing once, go back and watch it again, keeping in mind the following factors:

Taz Tulowitzki is three years old. Three. That is a seriously, seriously good swing for a 3-year-old. Mini Tulo makes contact with every single pitch. Every one. That in itself is a completely remarkable feat for any toddler. It sure looks like Taz is swinging at full-size baseballs, despite using a stubby kiddie practice bat. No oversized baseballs or softballs here. Taz doesn’t need him.

One thing is clear from the video: Taz Tulowitzki clearly inherited a significant amount of his father’s athletic genes. Are you willing to bet that he won’t eventually follow in his father’s footsteps to the major leagues? We’re not.