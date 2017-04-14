Troy Tulowitzki's 3-year-old walks clumsily but carries and swings a big stick

Forget baseball stars. It’s their children who really have all the fun.
The latest MLB scion to emerge as a batting practice hero is Taz Tulowitzki, the son of Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (before you ask: Yes, Troy Tulowitzki really did name his son Taz). During a recent batting practice Taz cut in before his father, taking swings for about half a minute while Dad pitched — full-on overhand mind you — from about 10 feet away.
Now that you’ve seen him swing once, go back and watch it again, keeping in mind the following factors:
- Taz Tulowitzki is three years old. Three. That is a seriously, seriously good swing for a 3-year-old.
- Mini Tulo makes contact with every single pitch. Every one. That in itself is a completely remarkable feat for any toddler.
- It sure looks like Taz is swinging at full-size baseballs, despite using a stubby kiddie practice bat. No oversized baseballs or softballs here. Taz doesn’t need him.
One thing is clear from the video: Taz Tulowitzki clearly inherited a significant amount of his father’s athletic genes. Are you willing to bet that he won’t eventually follow in his father’s footsteps to the major leagues? We’re not.