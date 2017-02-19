Trzewik-Quinn, Burns win Section 9 swimming titles; others advance to states

Seamus Trzewik-Quinn said he was simply relieved when the Section 9 boys swimming championships wrapped up Saturday.

The New Paltz High School senior could breathe easy, having just won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke at the meet, held at Valley Central High School in Montgomery.

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Rhett Burns won the 200 freestyle, as both qualified for the state championships on March 3-4 at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on Long Island. Several other locals also advanced to the state meet based on qualifying times.

For Trezwik-Quinn, the relief came after he was able to maintain a school winning streak in the 200 individual medley. He won the event for the third straight year in a time of 1:55.68, while his former teammate, Emile Kuyl, was the event’s champion the two years prior.

Trzewik-Quinn said Kuyl sent him a congratulatory text message.

“He texted me ‘congrats,’ and said it was awesome I kept up the legacy,” Trzewik-Quinn said. “I think it’s nice. Just showed we have a successful swimming program, and how it’s maintained success through all these years.”

Trzewik-Quinn won the 100 backstroke 51.30 seconds. He said his next goal is to be on the podium at the state tournament, as he’ll enter in a specific frame of mind.

“I think the approach (to states) every year is to really buckle down,” he said. “To go into practice, eat well, sleep well, stay healthy and with a confident mindset.”

Burns won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.09. He also qualified for the state meet in the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

The Huguenots 200 medley relay team of Trzewik-Quinn, Leo Kuyl, Chad Catania and Max Weires also earned a berth. Leo Kuyl qualified for the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. He, Trzewik-Quinn, Catania and Brennan McEntee qualified for the 200 freestyle relay.

Roosevelt’s Robert Reining qualified for the 100 butterfly, the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle.

Andrew Valentino of Highland qualified for the 50 freestyle. Rhinebeck’s Elias Econopuly of qualified for the 100 breaststroke.

New Paltz placed fourth as a team at the Section 9 championships with 207 points. Roosevelt was sixth (145), Rhinebeck 12th (88), Highland 13th (85), Poughkeepsie 15th (28.5) and Marlboro 16th (25).

