Tuesday, Feb. 14 Michigan high school basketball results

Boys basketball

Belleville 69, Romulus 66: Davion Williams had 21 points and five assists, while Gabe Brown added 18 points and eight rebounds for Belleville (14-2, 8-1 WWAC Blue). Kavon Merriweather had 17 points for Romulus (12-3, 8-1).

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 62, Detroit Central 40: Cole Bearden had 10 points, while Wendell Green also scored 10 for Country Day (7-10).

Clarkston 66, North Farmington 41: Dylan Alderson finished with 22 points, while Foster Loyer added 21 points for Clarkston (16-0, 6-0 OAA Red). Amauri Hardy had 20 points for North Farmington (7-8, 3-3).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 61, Redford Thurston 51: Malik Rogers finished with 28 points, while Tavion Dowell scored 12 for Crestwood (12-4, 5-4 WWAC Blue). Dorian Naylor had 10 points for Thurston (2-7 WWAC Blue).

Dearborn High 57, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 42: Shane Moran led with 20 points for Dearborn (11-4). Hassan Beydoun added 13 points. Alex Ishmael led with 21 points in the loss for Annapolis (8-7).

Detroit Loyola 66, Riverview Richard 40: Myron Gardner led with 16 points for Loyola (7-7) while Jalen Hill added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brad Scano scored 10 points for Richard (4-12).

Farmington 64, Berkley 43: Jordan Graham finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Ray Bryant added 19 points for Farmington (12-4, 4-1 OAA Gold). Jordan Cobb had 17 points for Berkley (3-11, 1-4).

Garden City 72, Livonia Clarenceville 31: Cameron Walter had 12 points, while Darius Benson scored 11 for Garden City. Ricky Scott had 21 points for Clarenceville.

Hamtramck 71, Dearborn Star 31: Charles Shannon had a triple double with 14 points, 14 steals and 10 assist to lead Hamtramck (13-4). Jermain Bias added 17 points and four assists.

Kalamazoo Central 57, Battle Creek Central 48: Isiah Rivers had 21 points, while Roger Stein scored 11 for Kalamazoo (14-1). Josh Mann had 14 points for Battle Creek (13-3).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 38, Walled Lake Western 27: T.J. Wilson led with 16 points for St. Mary’s (11-5). Delano Smith scored 17 points for Western.

Richmond 75, Armada 69: Adam Job led with 29 points for Armada (7-8) while Drew Davis added 15. Dashawn Hamilton scored 27 points for Richmond (14-2).

River Rouge 74, Ann Arbor Huron 63: Jarius Grissom put up 21 points, eight rebounds for Rouge (15-1), while Delante Peterson added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Darion Owens-White scored 14 points and seven assist. Lawrence Rowley led with 19 pints for Huron.

Troy 67, Oak Park 55: Leon Ayers finished with 25 points, while Danny Sully scored 16 for Troy (11-4, 4-2 OAA White). Roderick Gillison had 14 points for Oak Park (8-8, 3-3).

Troy Athens 58, Pontiac 48: Nick Cotton had 18 points, while Taylor McCaskill scored 14 for Athens (7-8, 3-3 OAA White). Cleontai Brown had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Pontiac (0-6 OAA White).

Woodhaven 56, Gibraltar Carlson 41: Brian Wilkson scored 15 points for Woodhaven (12-4) while Deandre Walker had 14. Ian Stewart led with eight for Carlson.

Girls basketball

Allen Park 38, Wyandotte 34: Abbie Slate led with 12 points for Allen Park (13-5) while Grayson Kubik added 10. Madison Hamilton scored 14 points in the loss for Wyandotte (12-4).

Athens 53, Bronson 41: Jillayne Wheeler scored 20 points, six rebounds and five steals for Athens (11-6). Rachel Beal added 11 points. Noelle Fuller scored 10 points and nine rebounds. Adyson Lasky led with 14 points for Bronson (12-5).

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 67, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26: Destiny Pitts had 20 points, while Kaela Webb added 17 points for Country Day (16-0).

Dearborn Fordson 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 9: Rana Elhusseini had 12 points, while Sarah Abdallah also scored 12 for Fordson (13-5, 9-0 Western Wayne Red).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 72, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 51: Kamaria McDaniel finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kayla Brown added 24 points and three steals for Robichaud (10-7, 6-3 WWAC Blue). Maya Barakat had 14 points for Crestwood (11-6, 5-4).

Flint Hamady 57, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 47: Sasha Penn scored 15 points for Hamady. Sara Becket scored 12 points in the loss for Notre Dame Prep (7-10).

Hartland 58, Walled Lake Northern 33: Lexey Tobel finished with 16 points and five rebounds, while Whitney Sollom scored 12 for Hartland (16-1), which won its opening round game of the KLAA tournament. Raven Rogers had 12 points for Northern (5-12).

Lapeer 50, Lake Orion 24: Samantha Thick had 11 points, while Tori Tripp scored eight for Lapeer. Shannon Falter finished with seven points for Lake Orion (6-11).

Macomb Dakota 54, Utica Stevenson 28: Emily Langolf led with 18 points for Dakota (12-6) while Taylor Williams added 16. Dana Vitale scored seven points for Stevenson (8-10).

Northville 54, Livonia Churchill 28: Jessica Morman led with nine points for Northville (16-1). Ronnie Severin scored 10 points for Churchill (6-11).

Novi 40, Plymouth 28: Cara Ninkovich had 15 points for Novi (13-4). Chantal LeDoux scored 10 for Plymouth (7-10).

Roseville 62, Warren Wood Tower 30: Nija Collier led with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Roseville (13-5). DeBraya Edwards scored 16 points and seven rebounds. Samantha Blalock scored 14 points for Tower.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54, Marysville 50: Lashana Young finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Nicole Austin added 12 points and nine assists for Lakeview (17-1,), which won its MAC Blue/Gold semifinal game.

Trenton 56, Southgate Anderson 39: Therese Hebda led with 21 points for Trenton (15-2) while McKemma Tanguay added 16. Julia Bogart led with 18 points in the loss for Anderson.

Detroit Edison 65, Dearborn Henry Ford 39: Rickea Jackson scored 19 points and 14 rebounds for Edison (13-3). Gabriel Elliot scored 24 points and seven steals. Malika Washington scored 15 points Henry Ford.

Garden City 47, Livonia Clarenceville 22: Kayley Hewer scored 16 points for Garden City (8-9). Myla Hoskins-King led with 16 points for Clarenceville.

Voyager College Prep 57, Ecorse 23: Zakeyna Lee put up 18 points and 15 rebounds for Prep (9-1). Angel Gainey added 12 points, six rebounds, five assist and five steals. Shaquehlhyn Jones scored 10 points for Ecorse (6-4).

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 51, Wixom St. Catherine 43: In the Catholic League semifinal at Warren Regina, Isabelle Kline finished with 18 points, while Kayla Sanders had 14 points and Tiffany Senerius scored 10 for Our Lady of the Lakes (15-3). The league title game will be Sunday at Wayne State at 1 p.m.