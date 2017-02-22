Tuesday, Feb. 21 Michigan high school basketball results

Boys Basketball

Allen Park Intercity Baptist 56, Livonia Clarenceville 32: Nathaniel Pardo led with 16 points for Intercity Baptist (5-13) while Dennis Lobb added 11. Torre Bowen scored 12 points for Clarenceville (0-18).

Ann Arbor Pioneer 65, Chelsea 46: Deric Murray led all scorers with 15 points for Pioneer (11-7).

Auburn Hills Avondale 64, Birmingham Groves 40: Martone Cole led Avondale (10-7) with 18 points, and Ty Bland also added 14 points. Charles Jones paced Groves (10-7) with 15 points.

Battle Creek Central 56, Portage Central 52: Demitrius Craign led with 21 points for Battle Creek (15-3). Juan Warren scored 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jahmile Wade scored 10. Johnny Maier led with 19 points for Portage (13-3).

Belleville 69, Hazel Park 68: Devin Elverson hit the game winning layup to seal the victory for Bellville (16-2). Elverson finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Davion Williams scored 16 points while Dajuan Griffin added 13. David Petius scored 19 points in the loss for Hazel Park (12-6) while David Herns added 17 points.

Bellevue 72, Marshall Academy 36: Dawson Morgan scored 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bellevue (16-1, 11-1 SCAA).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 60, Redford Union 58: Jalal Baydoun led Edsel (3-14) with 23 points. Melessio Kendrick also added 14 points and hit the game-winning lay-up with two seconds left in regulation. Amir Huston paced Redford Union (10-7) with 14 points.

Detroit Community 62, Detroit University Prep Science and Math 55 OT: Ceophus Tucker scored 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assist for Community (7-11). Demario Turner added 15 points. Tjuan Sanders scored 14 points. Cyra Riley scored 20 points for University Prep (6-10).

Farmington 61, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 43: Jordan Graham scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Farmington (14-4). Ray Bryant added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Jay Kirby also chipped in 10 points. Marion Crawford paced Chandler Park (10-7) with 16 points.

Fennville 63, Watervliet 47: Mark Myers paced Watervliet with 11 points.

Goodrich 68, Fenton 39

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 59, Muskegon Mona Shores 46

Grosse Pointe North 71, Romeo 49: Dillon Webb scored 16 points, and Ryan Webb and Sheldon Cage each added 13 points to lead North (11-6). Blake McRae paced Romeo (6-11) with 15 points.

Hamtramck 57, Detroit Henry Ford SCS 53: Jermaine Byas led Hamtramck (15-4) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Charles Shannon also added 12 points and six assists. Jaylen Styles paced Henry Ford SCS (14-5) with 18 points.

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 78, Port Huron 61: Lee Kennedy Jr led L’Anse Creuse with 19 points.

Hillsdale 73, Homer 49

Holt 76, Jackson 61: Marquise Robinson paced Jackson with 18 points.

Hudsonville 58, East Kentwood 54 (3 OT)

Imlay City 66, Flint Northwestern 65 (OT): Noah Galbraith led Imlay City with 35 points.

Kalamazoo Central 55, Stevensville Lakeshore 39

Macomb Dakota 81, Grosse Pointe South 58: Thomas Kithier led Dakota (16-3) with 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Jack Ballantyne added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 13 points and dished 10 assists, and Jaylen Hall also contributed 15 points and seven assists.

New Haven 84, Warren Woods Tower 51: Eric Williams had a monster game with 40 points and seven rebounds for New Haven (17-1). Romeo Weems added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Charles Anderson led with 18 points for Tower (15-3).

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 62, Dearborn 60: Tariq Derrickson scored 18 points as well as the game winning jumper with two seconds left on the clock for Prep (11-7). Joshua Johnson scored 17 points. Mahdi Hamaade scored 15 points for Dearborn (12-5).

Remus Chippewa Hills 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 40: Seth MacKenzie led Remus with 13 points. Austin Proctor paced Stanton (4-13, 3-10) with 12 points.

River Rouge 54, Detroit Voyageur 20: Darian Owens-White led River Rouge (17-1) with 15 points and seven assists. DreQuan Bell also added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Romulus 110, Ann Arbor Skyline 87: Kaevon Merriweather scored 24 points for Romulus (13-4) while Jarrod English scored 24 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assist. Simon Obi scored 19 points. Brandon Wade led with 32 points for Skyline (13-3) while Jack Ammeran added 14 points.

Salem 58, Brighton 44: Kyle Winfrey led Salem with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Shelby 65, Orchard View 57: Spencer Brown scored 25 points and 10 rebounds for Shelby.

Sparta 68, Allendale 62 (OT): Justin Bradford led all scorers with 23 points for Sparta.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 54, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 27: Connor Mead led Parkway Christian with 10 points and five rebounds.

Utica Eisenhower 53, Utica 43: Brandon Munn scored 15 points for Eisenhower (10-8) while Matt Donhaue added 10 points. Omari Miller scored 12 points for Utica.

Walled Lake Central 60, Howell 53: Runako Ziegler led Central (13-5) with 32 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Karana added 14 points. Joshua Palo paced Howell (12-6) with 22 points.

Warren Mott 84, Utica Ford 74: Howard Turner led with 20 points for Mott (10-7). Tyler Gillery scored 18 points while Javen Hwier added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Alec Iafrate had a game high 22 points for in the loss for Utica Ford (11-7).

Wayne Memorial 64, Livonia Stevenson 61: Rashad Williams scored 31 points for Wayne Memorial (16-3). Keyon Epps added 13 points and 24 rebounds, and Terrence Williams also chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Woodhaven 53, Allen Park 37: Joshua Warren led Woodhaven (14-4, 13-1 Downriver) with 26 points and eight assists.

Girls Basketball

Ann Arbor Pioneer 52, Ypsilanti Community 37: Lakeia Harris and Asaria Turman each scored 14 points for Pioneer (18-1).

Athens 54, Union City 24: Noelle Fuller led with 11 points and six rebounds for Athens (13-6). Hannah Hartland scored 11 points and four steals. Jillanne Wheeler scored 10 points and five steals.

Bellevue 65, Marshall Academy 13: Bailey Whitcomb led Bellevue (15-4, 12-3 SCAA) with 20 points and eight steals.

Birmingham Seaholm 47, Oak Park 25: Dana Hoerman led Seaholm (10-10, 8-2) with 13 points.

Bloomfield Hills 46, Oxford 29: Amanda Sape led Bloomfield Hills with 17 points. Maddie Morris paced Oxford with 10 points.

Croswell Lexington 52, Imlay City 33: Abby Schefka paced Imlay with 18 points.

Dearborn 62, Garden City 34: Isabelle Clark scored 14 points for Dearborn (15-4). Sydney Bruce also added 12 points. Aleea Montgomery and Kayley Hewer paced Garden City (9-10) with 12 points each.

Dearborn Edsel Ford 43, Redford Union 33

DeTour 58, Mackinaw City 17: Kameryn Hartman paced Mackinaw City (9-10, 7-4) with 10 points.

Detroit Country Day 85, Detroit Renaissance 63: Destiny Pitts led Country Day (17-1) with 25 points. Kaela Webb added 19 points, and Tyler Bennett also chipped in 12 points. Victoria Wright paced Renaissance (14-4) with 21 points. Dalyn Henderson also added 14 points.

Fenton 60, Goodrich 55: Chloe Idoni led all scorers with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Flint Hamady 75, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 67: Ariana Naylor led Flint (15-5) with 20 points. Sasha Penn added 19 points, and Deajah Cofield also chipped in 17 points. Kamaria McDaniels led all scorers for Robichaud (11-8) with 39 points and 13 rebounds. Kayla Brown also added 14 points.

Lake Orion 42, West Bloomfield 25: Cameron Coltrin led with 10 points for Lake Orion (8-11) while Tessa Nuss scored nine. Jordeyn Elam scored 17 points for West Bloomfield.

Lapeer 49, Holly 34: Paige Reid led Holly with 20 points.

Martin 48, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 45: Izzy Redfield led Northpointe with 18 points.

Millington 61, Bridgeport 49: Hannah Hall led Millington (10-9) with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Muskegon Mona Shores 73, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 26: All State Candidate Alyza Winston led all scorers with 27 points, four steals and three assists for Mona Shores. Miss Basketball Candidate Jordan Walker also added 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Bri Holtop and Aubrey Boos paced Kenowa Hills with 11 points each.

North Farmington 46, Rochester Hills Stony Creek 27: Sam Cherney led North (14-5, 5-3) with 20 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. Kierra Crockett also added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Emily Eckhout paced Stony Creek (8-11, 2-6 OAA Red) with 11 points.

Novi Franklin Road Christian 53, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 28: Chanelle Locharie led with 15 points and four assist for Franklin Road (15-4). Rachel Bause added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Reagan Mumford scored 10 points and five rebounds. Kaily Grulke scored 11 points for Lutheran Northwest.

Oakland Christian 42, Macomb 8: Danielle Hopkins led Oakland Christian with 14 points.

Roseville 57, Warren Lincoln 23: Chantae Parker led Roseville (15-5) with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals. Nija Collier added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and DeBraya Edwards also scored 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Royal Oak 33, Farmington Hills Harrison 32: Mikea Williams put up 10 points for Royal Oak (13-6). Nila Warren scored 13 points for Harrison (4-14).

Sparta 45, Allendale 29

Stanton Central Montcalm 47, Remus Chippewa Hills 35: Libby Ledford and Kiara Wernette each scored 14 points for Stanton (14-5, 9-4).

Troy Athens 40, Troy 27: Maddie Crum led Athens (11-7, 7-3 OAA Blue) with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Watervliet 54, Fennville 20: Logan Mizwicki led Watervliet (15-4, 10-1 SAC Lakeshore) with 15 points

Wyandotte Roosevelt 37, Monroe 23

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 38, Flushing 28: Rozhane Wells led Ypsilanti (19-0) with 14 points and six rebounds. Adrienne Anderson also added 11 points.