Tuesday, Feb. 7 Michigan high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Allen Park 68, Taylor Kennedy 53: Antonio Mangiapane led with 23 points for Allen Park (8-5). Donovan Ebo added 11 points. Nathan Braley put up 12 points in the loss for Kennedy (5-8).

Allen Park Inter-city Baptist 67, Novi Franklin Road Christian 47: Nathaniel Pardo scored 19 points to lead Inter-city Baptist (3-11). Cameron Hunter added 17 while Max Walker put up 11 points. Rahman Skruggs scored 20 points in the loss for Road Christian (2-12) while Max Holeman added 13.

Battle Creek Central 66, Portage Northern 29: Jahmiel Wade and Orlando Lee each scored 12, while Juan Warren scored 10 for Central (12-2).

Birmingham Seaholm 56, Clawson 52 (OT): Kourtney Manley hit the game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime and finished with 22 points for Clawson (2-12).

Detroit Cass Tech 65, Detroit Southeastern 45: Marcus Gibbs put up 11 points for Cass Tech (13-3). Leonard Silas, Chris Murray and Randy Gilbert each added 10 points. Marcell Wilkins and Cody Curry each scored 13 points in the loss for Southeastern.

Detroit East English Village 102, Detroit Cody 64: David DeJulius had 23 points, while Greg Elliott scored 22 for East English Village. Kyle Jones finished with 25 points for Cody (10-6).

Detroit Northwestern 67, Detroit Osborn 65: DeShaun Hardnett hit the go-ahead layup late in the fourth quarter to lift Northwestern (12-3, 11-1 PSL) over visiting Osborn. Cameron Lamarr and Steve Pearson each scored 18 for Northwestern. Armonee Felder had 30 points for Osborn.

Detroit Old Redford 70, Detroit Public Safety 68: Bobby Walton hit the game-winning layup for Old Redford (8-7). Walton finished with 23 points while Rocket Watts added 24 points. Jawan Snobby scored 14 points and 11 rebounds. Vincent McKinney led with 14 points in the loss for Public Safety (8-4) while Steve Burgess had 15.

Detroit Pershing 82, Detroit Frederick Douglass 65: Ron Hill led with 22 points for Pershing in the opening round of the DPSL playoffs while D’juan Steel added 21. Patrick Hatcher scored 17 points. Janard Smith Jr. put up 22 points for Fredrick Douglass in the loss.

Detroit University Prep 55, Auburn Hills Avondale 53: Derrick Bryant Jr. hit the go ahead jump shot in the final seconds to seal the victory for University Prep (12-3). Bryant finished with 14 points. Travis Smith scored 24 points. Dreshawn Allen led with 18 points in the loss for Avondale (11-4).

Detroit University Prep Science and Math 71, Taylor Prep 53: Christian Baker had 15 points and eight assists, while Michael Bryant added 25 points and 12 rebounds for Science and Math (6-6).

Kingston 46, Peck 42: Grant Kohler led with 17 points for Kingston while Nathan Cloyd added 14. Dillon Dankenbring scored 14 points and 12 rebounds for Peck (8-7) while Zach Dudley scored 12 points.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 51, Riverview Richard 49: Bryant Williams hit a game-winning layup to secure the win for Mooney (7-8). Williams finished with 15 while Daniel Everhart scored 21 points and 10 assist. Taj Magee scored 14 points for Richard (14-1).

Northville 63, South Lyon East 34: Jake Justice had 22 points and seven rebounds, while Colin Latta finished with eight points for Northville (9-6, 5-4 KLAA Central). Demani Martin had 12 points for East (3-12, 0-9).

River Rouge 81, Melvindale AB&T 44: Draquan Bell led with 17 points and seven rebounds for Rouge (14-1). Dalen Parker added 13 points. Jamar Sanders scored 16 points in the loss for Melvindale (2-10).

Romulus 74, Birmingham Detroit Country Day 62: Dylan Price finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Jaren English added 15 points for Romulus (11-2).

Sterling Heights 66, Lakeview 34: Josh Davis scored 14 points for Sterling Heights (12-2). Antonio Sinisthtaj added 12 points. Joe Charette scored nine points for Lakeview (2-13).

Utica Eisenhower 64, Gross Pointe South 56: Dante Candela led with 23 points for Eisenhower (8-7). Matt Donahue put up 12 points. Brennan Buszka scored 24 points for South (9-6) in the loss.

Utica Ford 61, Gross Pointe North 52: Donnie Schuster scored 17 points for Utica Ford (9-5). Kenyatta Byron scored 10 points while Alek Ivanovic added 10 of his own. Dillon Web had a game high 18 points in the loss for North (10-5).

Walled Lake Central 61, White Lake Lakeland 53: Christian Isso had 16 points and four rebounds, while Anthony Qarana scored 15 for Central (10-5, 6-3 KLAA North). Cass Phillips had 16 points for Lakeland (5-9, 3-6).

Warren De La Salle 51, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 48: Josh Vaillancourt had 14 points, while Luke Pfromm scored 12 for De La Salle (9-7, 5-3 Catholic). Clarence Wilson had 17 points for St. Mary’s (8-8, 3-4).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 91, Macomb Lutheran North 61: Jordan Davis finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, while Ty Lawrence added 22 points and six assists for Michigan Collegiate (14-2). Drew Arft had 20 points for North (12-3).

Warren Mott 88, Romeo 71: Tyler Gillery put up 22 points for Mott (8-6) while Howard Turner scored 16. Mario Ready scored 12 points. Blake McCray scored a game-high 25 points in the loss for Romeo (6-8).

Wayne Memorial 51, Livonia Franklin 45: Rashad Williams had 21 points, while Isaiah Lewis scored 12 for Memorial (12-3, 8-1 KLAA South). Mark Mettie had 22 points for Franklin (2-12, 0-9).

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 50, Chesterfield Twp. Austin Catholic 44: Paul Schmitz had 14 points, while Jordan Salesin scored 13 for Frankel (2-13, 2-6 Catholic). Alex Radwick had 16 points for Austin Catholic (0-12, 0-9).

Westland John Glenn 79, Plymouth 63: Joe Moon put up 26 points for Glenn (13-1) while Daijon Parker added 16. Anthony Crump led with 22 points for Plymouth (7-8) while Tariq Woody scored 17.

Woodhaven 60, Southgate 43: Washaun Warren led with 13 points for Woodhaven (10-4) while Deondre Walker added 12.

Girls basketball



Allen Park 31, Taylor Kennedy 25: Abbie Slate led with 16 points for Allen Park (11-4).

Athens 46, Concord 42: Jillayne Wheeler led with 16 points for Athens (10-5) while Noelle Fuller added eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Gracie Clark scored 16 points in the loss for Concord (8-8).

Bellville 51, Lincoln 25: Victoria Perez put up 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Bellville (11-4). Katlyn Sherwood added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Bloomfield Hills 56, Royal Oak 49: Maryan Hashim finished with 16 points, while Victorie Franklin scored 14 for Bloomfield Hills (14-1, 7-0 OAA White). Jessica Adams had 13 points, while Mikea Williams scored 11 for Royal Oak (11-5, 5-2).

Birmingham Groves 56, Hazel Park 33: Sha Carter finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Sacha Tyler scored eight for Groves (13-2, 7-0 OAA Gold).

Detroit Community 45, Detroit Henry Ford 32: Passion Hargrove led with 26 points and five assist for Community (3-4). Jada Broner score 10 points for Ford (1-4) in the loss.

Hartland 33, Howell 28: Graysen Cockerham and Lexey Tobel each scored 11 for Hartland (14-1, 9-0 KLAA West). Alexis Miller finished with 12 points for Howell (13-2, 7-2).

Ionia 52, Lakewood 47: Jaylann Williams scored 24 points for Ionia (8-7).

Macomb Lutheran North 28, Warren Regina 27: Ashleigh Thomas made the game-winning basket with less than 45 seconds left and finished with 12 points for North (9-6, 6-6 Catholic).

North Farmington 51, Rochester Adams 32: Cherney scored 15 points for Farmington (12-5). Maggie Rogers scored nine points for Adams (5-9).

Plymouth 56, Westland Glenn 50: Chantal LeDoux led with 22 points for Plymouth (7-8). Alexa Ebeling added nine while Sydney McCaig scored nine. Sharon Woodard scored 18 points for Glenn (4-11) in the loss while Carly Loving added 13.

River Rouge 75, Melvindale AB&T 15: Lamariyee Williams scored 10 points, 10 assist and six steals for Rouge (11-4). Moriyah Hamell scored 20 points, six assist and three steals. Asia Turner put up 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Romulus 47, Garden City 35: Julianna Blevins had 14 points, while Kenedi Hall added 13 points for Romulus. Kayley Hewer and Alicia Ascencio each scored eight for Garden City (6-9).

Troy Athens 37, Oak Park 32: Maddie Crum led with 10 points and six rebounds for Athens (8-7). Nicole Hughes scored eight points. Anaya Springer out up 12 points in the loss for Oak Park.

Utica 37, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 31: Lindsay Levelle and Emily Suchoski each scored 14 points for Utica (9-7). Celia Gaynor scored 11 points for Prep (7-9).

Ypsilanti 75, Marine City 29: Adrian Anderson led with 16 points for Ypsilanti (16-0) while Kayla Knight added 15. Mari Petree scored 14 points.