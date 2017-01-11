Tuesday, Jan. 10 high school basketball scores, results

Boys basketball



Birmingham Detroit Country Day 64, Birmingham Groves 55: Wendell Green had 23 points, while Demetriess Champion scored 14 for Country Day (3-6). Mitchell Pitts finished with 16 points for Groves.

Birmingham Seaholm 61, Rochester Adams 51: Cooper Mixon led Seaholm (5-2) with 16 points. Graham Girdler also added 14 points, and Brady Flynn chipped in 12 points. Antonio Rosado led Adams (0-8) with 19 points, and Mark Patritto added 10 points.

Canton 55, Westland Glenn 52: B. Artis White had 16 points and Eian Barker scored 14 for Canton (5-3, 2-0 KLAA South). Christian Agnew finished with 20 points for John Glenn (6-1, 2-1).

Dearborn 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 43: Mahdi Hamade finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds, while Shane Moran added 11 points for Dearborn (5-2). Jalal Baydoun had 15 points for Edsel Ford.

Detroit Denby 70, Detroit Douglass 63: Donovan Watson had 18 points, while Kalen Rudds added 14 points and seven rebounds for Denby (3-3, 3-0 PSL). Kelly Broadus finished with 29 points for Douglass.

Detroit East English Village 89, Detroit Edison 69: Greg Elliott had 33 points, while David DeJulius scored 27 for East English Village (6-0, 3-0 PSL). Edison is 2-4 (2-1).

Detroit Henry Ford SCS 75, Taylor Prep 53: Trevion Williams led Henry Ford (3-3) with 28 points, 29 rebounds, 10 assists and eight blocks. James Grisby added 13 points, and Sterling Talley also chipped in 12 points. Billy Dudley paced Taylor with 16 points.

Detroit Henry Ford 59, Detroit Renaissance 52: Deontae Ulmer led Henry Ford (5-3, 2-0 PSL West) with 19 points. Antonio Green added 13 points, and Devantaye Webb chipped in 12 points. Chandler Turner paced Renaissance (2-7, 0-2 PSL West) with 17 points.

Detroit Northwestern 78, Detroit Central 52: Steve Pearson scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Northwestern (5-1). Dorian Wies also added 15 points.

Detroit University Prep 73, Detroit Old Redford 55: Terrence Bowens led University Prep (6-2, 2-0 CSL) with 31 points and 14 rebounds. Derrick Bryant Jr. added 10 points and six assists, and Shawn Pittman Jr. also chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds. Rocket Watts scored 30 points for Old Redford (1-5, 0-2).

Detroit University Prep Science Math 67, Ecorse 44: Travion Barksdale scored 20 points for Detroit (2-4). Darnell Bragg added 11 points, and Chris Baker also scored 11 points and dished four assists. Cyir Ridley also chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.

Gibraltar Carlson 81, Monroe 77: Mikal Farris led Monroe with 36 points.

Grosse Pointe North 74, Romeo 62: Steven Levick led all scorers with 27 points for North (4-3, 2-0 MAC White). Dillon Webb also added 18 points. Blake McRae led Romeo (2-5, 1-1 MAC White) with 24 points.

Hamtramck 61, Taylor Trillium 18: Charles Shannon scored 16 points, 12 steals and seven rebounds for Hamtramck (5-2). Robert Mackey added 16 points and five rebounds. Jermaine Byas also chipped in 11 points, seven steals, five rebounds and six assists.

Harper Woods 89, Detroit Voyageur 61: Jovan Horton scored 28 points for Harper Woods (6-1). AJ Wilson also added 17 points. Elijah Bell scored 21 points for Detroit (2-4).

Kalamazoo Central 71, Portage Northern 36: Isaiah Livers scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished eight assists for Kalamazoo (6-0). Jeremiah Vincent added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Bass Ollie also chipped in six points and 10 rebounds. Cam French paced Portage with 12 points.

Macomb Dakota 75, Chippewa Valley 49: Thomas Kithier led Dakota (5-3, 2-0 MAC Red) with 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 19 points, five assists, six rebounds and six steals. Jack Ballantyne also chipped in 11 rebounds. Devin Goodwin paced Chippewa Valley (3-4, 1-1) with 14 points.

Northville 61, Plymouth Salem 53: Jake Justice led all scorers with 25 points for Northville. Cameron Graced led Salem (3-5) with 11 points, and Kyle Winfrey and Camren Barden each scored 10 points.

Okemos 81, Lansing Sexton 72: Luke Stagg finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Vail Hartman added 18 points for Okemos (5-2, 2-2 CAAC Blue). Zervontae Smith had 24 points for Sexton (2-5, 0-4).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 65, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 51: CJ Wilson led St. Mary’s (6-1, 1-0 Catholic) with 34 points. CJ Baird paced Detroit (4-2, 0-1) with 19 points.

Plymouth 41, Livonia Franklin 39: Joe Robb hit the game-winning layup at the buzzer for Plymouth (4-4, 1-1 KLAA South). Connor Bush had 11 points for the victorious Wildcats. Keyon Brown had 25 points for Franklin (3-4, 0-2).

Plymouth Christian 55, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 47: Jayme Fadden led Plymouth (5-1, 3-0) with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Max Okolo also added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Redford Union 56, Dearborn Fordson 50: Christian Montgomery had 19 points and three steals, while Marcus Evans added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Redford Union (5-2). Abdullah Bushamie had 17 points for Fordson (3-6).

Riverview Richard 57, Detroit Cristo Rey 40: Tim Augustyniak had 19 points and Eric Wiggington added 13 points for Gabriel Richard (6-0).

Southfield Christian 85, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 52: Brock Washington led Southfield (4-2, 3-0) with 16 points. Bryce Washington and Harlond Beverly each scored 15 points. Inter-City was paced by Max Walker’s 17 points and Nathaniel Prado’s 13 points.

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 53, Warren Woods Tower 51: Ricky Dixon hit the game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left for Lake Shore (6-2, 2-0 MAC Gold), while Jaylen Dixon finished with 22 points. Woods Tower is 6-1 (1-1).

Sterling Heights 71, Warren Lincoln 39: Shawn Kama led Sterling Heights (7-0, 2-0 MAC Silver) with 28 points. Malot Dushaj also added 15 points. Delvon Hawkins paced Warren (5-2, 1-1) with 11 points.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 73, Huron Valley Lutheran 32: Bryce Perko led the Parkway attack with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Micah McLain added 16 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Luke Stricker also chipped in 15 points.

Stevensville Lakeshore 56, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 43: Max Gaishin led Lakeshore (2-4, 1-1) with 18 points and five rebounds. Colin Brushwyler also added 13 points.

Troy 89, Farmington Hills Harrison 49: Jason Dietz had 27 points, while Isaiah Smith added 16 points for Troy (6-1). Russell Campbell finished with 17 points for Harrison.

Utica Ford 54, Utica 40: Donnie Schuster led Ford (3-4, 2-0 MAC White) with 19 points. Alek Ivanovic also added 10 points. Cameron Mitchell paced Utica with 14 points.

Walled Lake Central 60, Waterford Mott 47: Runako Ziegler had 23 points, while Houston Tucker added 15 points and six rebounds for Central (6-2, 2-0 KLAA). Noah Fuerst had 11 points for Mott (2-5, 0-2).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 61, Southfield Bradford 52: Jordan Davis scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished seven assists for Warren (7-2, 2-0 CSC). Jaylen Branch added 11 points, and Ty Lawrence chipped in 10 points. Dwayne Eli paced Bradford (4-2, 1-1 CSC) with 20 points.

Warren Mott 61, Roseville 51: Tyler Gillery led Mott (3-3, 1-1 MAC White) with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Martell Turner paced Roseville (3-4, 0-2) with 14 points.

Wayne Memorial 65, Livonia Churchill 46: Keion Epps led all scorers with 21 points and 13 rebounds for Wayne Memorial (6-1). Rashad Williams also added 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Woodhaven 86, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 64: Weshaun Warren finished with 18 points, while Josh Warren scored 13 for Woodhaven (3-3). Garrette Gardette had 19 points for Arbor Prep.

Girls basketball



Ann Arbor Pioneer 49, Belleville 43: Asaria Turman led all scorers with 24 points for Pioneer.

Athens 48, Union City 4: Jillayne Wheeler led Athens (6-2) with 14 points, and Hannah Hartman also added 11 points.

Canton 54, Westland Glenn 29: Carli Vaughan led Canton with 11 points. Erin Hult and Shamya Butler each also added 10 points.

Clawson 32, Clinton Township Clintondale 22: Jackie Hauser finished with seven points and 15 rebounds for Clawson (7-2, 3-0 MAC Bronze).

Dearborn 47, Dearborn Fordson 43: Isabella Clark scored 14 points for Dearborn (6-2), and Harper Vandenbosch added 10 points. Rana Elhusseini and Sarah Abdallah each scored 13 points for Fordson (5-4).

Dearborn Henry Ford 55, Harper Woods Chandler Park 53: Jada Williams led Dearborn (4-4) with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Hattie Murphy added 11 points and five rebounds. Anaya Kennedy paced Harper Woods with 20 points.

Detroit Henry Ford SCS 21, Taylor Prep 18: Jada Browner led Henry Ford (1-2) with seven points.

East Kentwood 63, Grand Haven 54: Canas Coleman scored 25 points for East Kentwood.

Farmington Hills Mercy 35, Ann Arbor Richard 20: Chloe Godbold, Jenna Schluter and Jess Mruzik combined for 20 points for Mercy (7-2, 5-1 Catholic).

Grosse Pointe North 35, Romeo 32: Julia Ayrault led North (6-2, 2-1 MAC Red) with 19 points, 15 rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Olivia Medaugh paced Romeo (7-2, 1-2) with 14 points.

Hartland 51, Milford 23: Graysen Cockerham led Hartland (8-1) with 11 points. Whitney Sollom added 10 points. Mallory Barrett led Milford (2-5) with 12 points.

Lapeer 55, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 45: Sam Thicke led Lapeer with 22 points, and Lisa West added 11 points.

Macomb Lutheran North 52, Dearborn Divine Child 45: Ashleigh Thomas led Lutheran North (6-3, 3-3 Catholic) with 26 points. Hannah Milligan added 13 points. Hannah Dinnell paced Dearborn with 12 points.

Monroe 44, Gibraltar Carlson 36: Rebecca Zilka paced Carlson (4-4) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Muskegon Mona Shores 53, Jenison 46: Jordan Walker led Mona Shores (7-2, 2-0 OK Black) with 23 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and four assists. Alyza Winston also added 17 points. Shelby Nyboer paced Jenison with 15 points and six rebounds.

North Farmington 55, Rochester Adams 40: Kierra Crockett scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for North Farmington (8-2, 1-0 OAA Red). Sam Cherney added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Sophie Muller also chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds. Maggie Rogers paced Rochester Adams (3-3) with 12 points.

Pittsford 59, Bellevue 33: Bailey Whitcomb paced Bellevue (7-2, 5-2 SCAA) with 15 points and six rebounds.

Plymouth 67, Livonia Franklin 36: Elle McCaslin and Chantal LeDoux each scored 14 points for Plymouth (2-6, 1-1 KLAA South). Emerson Recto added 10 points. Olivia Napier paced Franklin (0-7, 0-2) with 10 points.

Plymouth Christian Academy 59, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 38: Nia Ahart had 29 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Liggett (1-6, 0-1 MIAC Blue).

Redford Union 35, John F. Kennedy 20: Johnnae Steel led Redford Union with 14 points.

Roseville 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 35: Debraya Edwards had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals for Roseville (4-5, 1-1 MAC Silver) to record her first career triple-double, while Nija Collier added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Royal Oak Shrine 37, Riverview Richard 31: Grace Murray led Shrine (6-2, 4-0) with 14 points. Nina Biundo paced Riverview with 16 points, and Sydney Balan added 11 points as well.

South Lyon East 42, Novi 34: Ellie Mackay scored 20 points for Novi.

Warren Woods Tower 63, Madison Heights Madison 51: Leeann Wilson led Warren (3-6, 2-1 MAC Silver) with 13 points. Michelle Vaughn led Madison (3-5, 1-1) with 17 points. Kelsey Williams added 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Watervliet 53, Fennville 22: Casie Gohr led Watervliet with 18 points and eight rebounds. Ariana Rowe also added 10 points and 12 rebounds.