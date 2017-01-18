Tuesday, Jan. 17 high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 45, Novi Franklin Road Christian 42: Mason Howell led Allen Park (1-6, 1-3 MIAC Blue) with 16 points. Max Walker hit the game-winning shot with 11 seconds left in regulation. Rahmin Scruggs paced Franklin Road (1-7, 0-3) with 13 points, and Maxwell Holleman added 12 points.

Armada 67, Algonac 50: Mitch Ruczynski led Armada (4-5, 2-2 BWAC) with 26 points. Drew Davis also added 23 points. Dylan Jacks paced Algonac (1-8, 0-4) with 15 points.

Battle Creek Central 58, Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix 48: Juan Warren led Battle Creek (8-2) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Denzel Banks added 13 points, and Demetrius Craig also chipped in 12 points.

Belleville 87, Redford Thurston 53: Devin Alverson had 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Davion Williams finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Gabe Brown scored 15 for Belleville (8-1, 3-0 Western Wayne Blue). Thurston is 3-5 (1-2).

Birmingham Groves 54, Birmingham Seaholm 41: Marcus Pittman led Groves (5-4, 1-0 OAA Blue) with 22 points. Charles Jones added 16 points, and Drew Sheckell also added 10 points. Brady Flynn paced Seaholm with 17 points.

Canton 68, Livonia Churchill 46: Eian Barker had 16 points, while Chase Meredith scored 15 for Canton (6-4, 3-1 KLAA South). Genesis Barns had 16 points for Churchill (2-7, 0-4).

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 61, Chesterfield Township Austin Catholic 18: J.E. James had 14 points, while Alex Legg scored 13 for Everest (5-3, 3-0 Catholic East Division).

Dearborn 68, Livonia Clarenceville 34: Mahdi Hamade led Dearborn (7-2, 3-0 WWAC Red) with 16 points. Ali Fayad also added 12 points. Rickey Scott paced Clarenceville (0-9, 0-3) with 14 points.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 70, Garden City 32: Shannon Woods scored 15 points for Robichaud (6-2). Jasir Poole added 15 points, and Kenvin Simpson chipped in 10 points and 14 rebounds. Cameron Walter paced Garden City (1-7) with 10 points.

Detroit Cass Tech 65, Detroit Henry Ford 44: Randy Gilbert had 12 points, while Marcus Gibbs, Jalen Tobias and Chris Murry each scored 10 for Cass Tech (8-3, 3-1 PSL). Henry Ford is 6-5 (2-2).

Detroit CMA 80, Detroit West Side Academy 55: Jorden Peterson led CMA (4-4, 2-3 PSL West) with 33 points, five rebounds and five steals. Cliff Barrow added 16 points. Scott Nelson led West Side (0-8, 0-5) with 30 points.

Detroit Denby 62, Detroit Southeastern 55: Derek Linebarger had 16 points, four assists and three blocks, while Tonato Tutt scored 12 for Denby (5-3, 5-0 PSL).

Detroit Douglass 70, Detroit Delta Prep 39: Kelly Broadus led Douglass (7-3, 4-1 PSL East) with 20 points. Jarnard Smith Jr. added 19 points, and Robert Hurst chipped in 10 points .James O’Neal paced Delta with 10 points.

Detroit East English Village 71, Detroit King 57: Greg Elliott finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while David DeJulius added 20 points and six assists for East English Village (8-1, 4-1 PSL). Jesse Scarbar had 17 points for King (6-2, 4-1).

Detroit Edison 71, Detroit Pershing 62: Pierre Mitchell led Edison with 20 points and five assists. Gary Soloman added 17 points, and Deante Johnson also added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Detroit Loyola 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50: Myron Gardner scored 14 points for Loyola (3-5, 1-0 Catholic) Jabari Stewart also added 11 points. Andrew Brumfield paced Bishop Foley with 16 points, and Alex Dixon also chipped in 14 points.

Detroit Renaissance 67, Detroit Osborne 60: Carrington McCaskill led Renaissance (4-6, 1-3 PSL) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Cinque Harris added 11 points. Ken Holloway led all scorers with 25 points for Osborne (5-5).

Detroit University Prep 48, Chandler Park Academy 47: Derrick Bryant Jr. led University Prep (7-3, 3-1 CSC) with 14 points. Tavis Smith also added 14 points. Jordan Moore paced Chandler Park (4-3, 3-1) with 13 points.

Farmington 64, Berkley 44: Jordan Graham had 24 points, while Ray Bryant scored 21 and Jay Kirby added 12 points for Farmington (6-3, 1-0 OAA Gold). Bryce Payne had 17 points for Berkley (2-7, 0-1).

Hamtramck 54, Detroit Consortium 50: Jermaine Byas had 16 points, while Robert Mackey added 14 points and six rebounds for Hamtramck (6-2, 2-1 MMAC).

Holt 77, Jackson 68: Marquise Robinson led Jackson with 27 points. Rarshiem Owens added 13 points, and Jona Robinson also added 11 points.

Lansing Christian 84, Plymouth Christian 59: Matt Malcolm led all scorers with a monstrous 38 points. Matt Harvey led the Lansing attack with 19 points, and Preston Granger also contributed 17 points.

Mason County Central 45, Shelby 43: Spencer Brown paced the Shelby attack with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Oakland Christian 68, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 52: Cameron Cotter led Oakland Christian (6-2, 2-1) with 23 points. Brad Miller added 15 points.

Okemos 62, Lansing Everett 51: Jordan Henry had 21 points and five assists, while Vail Hartman added nine points and 10 rebounds for Okemos (7-2, 4-2 CAAC Blue). Nyreel Powell had 21 points for Everett (6-5, 3-3).

River Rouge 80, Detroit Jalen Rose Academy 33: Darian Owens-White led River Rouge (10-0) with 22 points and 12 assists. DreQuan Bell added 21 points and nine rebounds.

Riverview Richard 51, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 20: Anthony Brown scored 11 points for Riverview (8-0, 3-0 Catholic).

Romulus 81, Dearborn Fordson 53: Jaren English finished with 13 points, while DJ Lundy scored 12 for Romulus (7-2, 3-0 Western Wayne). Yousuf Farhat had 18 points for Fordson.

Salem 60, South Lyon 36: Cameron Grace led the Salem (5-5) attack with 16 points and seven rebounds. Camren Barden added 13 points, and Jeremy Armstead chipped in an additional 12 points.

Southfield Christian 78, Ann Arbor Greenhills 44: Bryce Washington led all scorers with 22 points, including five three pointers, for Southfield Christian (5-2). Caleb Hunter added 11 points, and Harlond Beverly chipped in 10 points.

Southgate Anderson 59, Lincoln Park 36: Jace Matkin led Southgate (7-1, 3-0 Downriver) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Deven Fields added 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Abellera also chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds. David Espitia paced Lincoln Park (1-7, 0-3) with 10 points.

Sparta 56, Comstock 47: Justin Bradford led all scorers with 20 points and six rebounds. Bryce Davis added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Suttons Bay 64, Kingsley 56: Dylan Reno paced Kingsley with 21 points.

Woodhaven 68, Taylor Truman 26: DeAndre Walker led Woodhaven (5-3, 3-0 Downriver) with 15 points. Weshawn Warren also added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls basketball



Allen Park 72, Melvindale 40: Izzy Slate led Allen Park (7-2, 4-1 Downriver) with 15 points. Natalie Lovasz added 12 points. Clare Latkovic and Gracen Kubik each chipped in 11 points. Courtney Waltonburg paced Melvindale (0-6, 0-3) with 18 points.

Allen Park Inter-City 51, Novi Franklin Road Christian 43: Chanelle Lochrie paced Novi (7-2) with 12 points. Danielle Fusco also added 11 points.

Ann Arbor Richard 48, Dearborn Divine Child 42 (OT): Elana Walker paced Divine Child with 13 points.

Ann Arbor Greenhills 43, Southfield Christian 15: Greenhills was led by Kirin Cromer with 15 points, and Savine Boutros also added 10 points.

Brighton 42, Milford 25: Julianna Pietila led all scorers with 16 points for Brighton.

Canton 49, Livonia Churchill 25: Erin Hult led all scorers with 15 points for Canton.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 46, Riverview Richard 37: Sharmaye BeCradt paced Riverview with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Dearborn 54, Romulus 42: Isabelle Clark had 18 points, while Nasreen Kobeissi scored 11 for Dearborn (8-2, 2-1 Western Wayne Blue).

Dearborn Henry Ford 60, Detroit Old Redford 18: Jada Williams led Dearborn (5-4) with 14 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Lauren Whitford also added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Zaria Bridgewater scored 16 points and five rebounds.

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 60, Dearborn Edsel Ford 33: Natalia Ortiz had 19 points, while Demi Rodriguez scored 17 for Crestwood (6-3). Edsel Ford is 6-4.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 68, Belleville 59: Kamaria McDaniel had 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Kayla Brown added 24 points and seven rebounds for Robichaud (6-3, 3-1 Western Wayne). Victoria Perez finished with 31 points for Belleville (7-3, 3-1).

Delton Kellogg 50, Martin 44: Tanner Curry led Martin with 22 points and five rebounds.

Detroit Edison 69, Plymouth Christian 11: Rickea Jackson led all scorers with 22 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists for Edison (8-0). Gabrielle Elliott added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Oretha Humphries also chipped in 13 points.

Grosse Pointe North 52, Grosse Pointe South 23: Julia Ayrault had 22 points and five steals, while Katie Snow added 13 points and six steals for North (7-3, 3-2 MAC Red). Sayanna Roy had 13 points for South (2-10, 0-6).

Hartland 48, Howell 28: Lexey Tobel led all scorers with 18 points for Hartland (9-1). Leah Weslock paced Howell (8-1) with 13 points, and Paige Johnson also chipped in 10 points.

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 33: Grace Gulowski paced Wixom (6-4) with 11 points.

Muskegon Mona Shores 50, Byron Center 33: Alyza Winston led Mona Shores (9-2, 3-0 OK Blue) with 17 points. Jordan Walker also added 13 points, seven steals, seven assists and five rebounds.

Northville 46, South Lyon East 37: Jessica Moorman had nine points, while Roan Haines scored eight for Northville (9-1). Lucy Cronin had 12 points for East (4-5).

Novi 49, Livonia Stevenson 41: Cara Ninkovich led all scorers with 14 points.

Plymouth 54, Westland Glenn 49: Alexa Ebeling had 15 points, while Chantal LeDoux scored 12 for Plymouth (4-6, 3-1 KLAA South). Sharon Woodard had 18 points for Glenn (4-7, 1-3).

Redford Union 57, Dearborn Annapolis 16: Cassidy Sandeln led Union with 24 points. Johnnae Steele also added 21 points.

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 38: Megan Haller led Lutheran (2-1 MIAC Blue) with 22 points. Kaily Grulke also added 16 points. Nia Ahart led Liggett (1-7, 0-3) with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

St Clair Shores Lake View 53, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 36: Alicia Bullaro scored 17 points for Lake View (11-0. 5-0 MAC Blue). Nicole Austin added 13 points and eight assists, and LaShana Young also chipped in 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Waterford Mott 39, Walled Lake Northern 26: Myra Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Emily Huff scored 12 for Mott (7-3, 3-1 KLAA North). Courtney Callahan had nine points for Northern (2-8, 1-3).

Watervliet 50, South Haven 41: Katie Schultz led Watervliet (8-3) with 12 points.