Tuesday, Jan. 24 high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Allendale 60, Sparta 58: Justin Bradford led Sparta with 21 points.

Bellevue 55, Vermontville Maple Valley 33: Casie Shannon led Bellevue (10-3, 7-3 SCAA) with 21 points and six rebounds. Bailey Whitcomb also added 19 points and four steals, and Gabby Costello pocketed 10 steals and grabbed eight boards.

Bloomfield Hills 52, Oxford 33: Amand Sape led Bloomfield Hills with 12 points. Maddy Morris paced Oxford with 11 points, and Monae Evans contributed with 10 points.

Brimley 91, Mackinaw City 71: Kash O’Brien led Mackinaw City (7-2) with 38 points. Michael Elliot scored 18 points, and Robert Martin also chipped in 11 points.

Dearborn Annapolis 64, Dearborn 55: Alex Ismail led Annapolis (6-3, 3-1 WWAC) with 21 points. Larry Rivers also added 15 points. Mahdi Hamade paced Dearborn (7-3, 3-1) with 16 points.

Detroit Cass Tech 67, Detroit Renaissance 56: Marcus Gibbs had 24 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Randy Gilbert added 17 points and seven rebounds for Cass Tech (10-3, 5-2 PSL). Chandler Turner finished with 21 points for Renaissance (4-6, 2-4).

Detroit Cody 57, Detroit Central 51: Isaiah Cunningham scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Cody (10-2, 5-2 PSL West). Kyle Jones and William Palmer each also scored 12 points.

Detroit CMA 52, Detroit Denby 46: Jorden Peterson led CMA (6-4, 4-3 PSL West) with 27 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Young added 10 points. Derek Linebarger paced Denby (5-2 PSL West) with 10 points.

Detroit Cristo Rey 52, Chesterfield Township Austin Catholic 18: Christian Terales had 11 points, while Shawn Pruitt scored 10 points for Cristo Rey (3-6). Alex Radwick had 11 points for Austin Catholic (0-7).

Detroit Douglass 52, Detroit Davis Aero Space 50: Kelly Broadus led Douglass (10-3, 6-1 PSL) with 24 points. Carlos Byars-Walker also added 15 points. Edmen Stewart paced Davis with 20 points.

Detroit East English Village 73, Detroit Western 67: David DeJulius had 29 points and Greg Elliott scored 24 for East English Village (11-1, 6-1 PSL). Josh Long finished with 17 points for Western.

Detroit King 62, Detroit Pershing 59: Jesse Scarber led King (10-2, 5-1 PSL East) with 18 points. Kemon Bassett added 13 points. Drevon Taylor also chipped in 11 points.

Detroit Northwestern 82, Detroit Westside Academy 38: Kylan Ship finished with 22 points, while Eric Smith added 15 points for Northwestern (8-2, 8-0 PSL).

Detroit Osborne 85, Detroit Edison Public School Academy 75: Armonee Felder led Osborne (6-6, 2-4 PSL Div. 1 East) with 34 points. Ken Holloway also added 22 points. Pierre Mitchell paced Edison (4-2 PSL Div. 1 East) with 17 points.

Detroit Southeastern 86, Detroit Delta Prep 65: Anthony Hudson led Southeastern (7-6, 3-4 PSL East) with 23 points. Cody Currie scored 18 points. Davon Pippen added 14 points, and Marcel Wilkins also chipped in 13 points. Rozell Robinson led all scorers with 27 points for Delta.

Detroit University Prep 82, Romulus Summit Academy 48: Tavis Smith had 23 points and five steals, while Derrick Bryant Jr. added 17 points and six assists for University Prep (9-3, 5-1 Charter League).

Detroit University Prep Science & Math 53, Detroit Community 44: Travion Barksdale led UPSM (5-5) with 13 points. Jermain Philson also added nine points and seven rebounds. Demario Turner paced Community with 19 points.

Fenton 42, Clio 32: Greg Lukas and Nick Wyrick led Fenton with 12 points each. Kolton Langdon led Clio with 17 points.

Harper Woods 87, Melvindale ABT 58: Josh Miller had 21 points and six rebounds, while Jovon Horton added 20 points and seven assists for Harper Woods (10-1). Eli Smith had 14 points for ABT (3-8).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 84, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish 54: Daniel Everhart led Cardinal Mooney (4-6) with 33 points, eclipsing the 1,000 point mark as a junior. Matt Huculak also added 16 points. Paul Schmitz paced Frankel (5-5) with 15 points.

Martin 50, Lawton 34: Tanner Curry led Martin with 21 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Muskegon Mona Shores 67, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 62: James Gilbert and Daquarius Cooper each scored 18 points for Mona Shores. Jarvis Walker also added 13 points.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central 52, Detroit U-D Jesuit 51: Gio Genrich led Catholic Central (7-3, 2-2 Catholic Central) with 14 points. Josh Gutowski and Brandon Recto each also added 13 points. Greg Eboigbodin scored 23 points for U-D Jesuit.

Oakland Christian 67, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 37: Ryder Patterson led Oakland with 20 points. Seth Williams added 13, and Cameron Cotter also chipped in 12 points.

Redford Thurston 66, Redford Union 65 (2OT): Malik Hill led Thurston (4-6) with 20 points. Malik Walker and Matteo Maisano each also added 11 points. Eric McCarter paced Union with 19 points.

River Rouge 66, Detroit Henry Ford Academy School for Creative Studies 40: Darian Owens-White finished with 25 points and eight assists, while DreJuan Bell added 11 points and 10 rebounds for River Rouge (12-0).

Riverview Richard 66, Clarkston Everett 45: Eric Wiggington led Riverview (10-0, 5-0 Catholic Intermediate) with 14 points. Tim Augustyniak also added 14 points, and Tahja McGee chipped in 13 points. Alex Legg and JC James paced Clarkston (6-4, 4-1) with 13 points each.

Southfield Christian 87, West Bloomfield 77: Brock Washington led Southfield Christian (7-2) with 26 points, and he also grabbed 13 rebounds. Harlond Beverly scored 18 points, and Bryce Washington also added 16 points. Kevin McAdoo led all scorers with 31 points for West Bloomfield.

Sterling Heights 71, Clinton Township Clintondale 42: Alaa Toma scored 16 points for Sterling Heights (9-1, 4-1 MAC Silver). Malot Dushaj also added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Petty paced Clintondale (2-10, 1-5 MAC Silver) with 10 points.

Stevensville Lakeshore 53, Battle Creek Lakeview 43: Max Gaishin led Lakeshore with 20 points (6-for-6 from three-point line) and six rebounds. Colin Brushwyler also added 16 points and six rebounds.

Swartz Creek 60, Ortonville Brandon 37: Jaylyn Price-Rose led Swartz Creek with 13 points. Ethan Hunt paced Brandon with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Trenton 64, Melvindale 38: Therese Hebda notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Utica Eisenhower 59, Sterling Heights Stevenson 56: Dante Candela led Utica (6-5, 2-4 MAC Red) with 16 points. Matt Donahue and Brandon Munn each also added 13 points. Jahi Hinson led all scorers with 29 points and also added 14 rebounds for Stevenson (4-7, 3-3).

Utica Henry Ford II 72, Warren Mott 67: Donnie Schuster led Utica (6-4, 5-0 MAC White) with 22 points. Alek Ivanovic also added 16 points, and Alex Iafrate chipped in 13 points. Tyler Gilliry paced Mott (5-5, 3-3 MAC White) with 19 points, and Charles Johnson Jr. added 17 points.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 71, Dearborn Henry Ford 28: Antonio Simely scored 13 points for Warren (12-2, 6-0 CSC). Emari Barnes scored 12 points. Ervin Butler added 10 points, and Jordan Davis also chipped in 10 points. Myron Douglas paced Henry Ford (1-12, 0-6) with 11 points.

Woodhaven 70, Taylor Kennedy 60: DeAndre Walker had 24 points, Weshaun Warren scored 15 and Josh Warren added 14 points for Woodhaven (7-3, 5-0 Downriver League). Ranaud Broaden had 13 points Kennedy.

Girls basketball



Allen Park 65, Gibraltar Carlson 43: Izzy Salte had 17 points, while Kendall Hamilton scored 14 for Allen Park (8-3, 5-2 Downriver League). Bailey Mruzik led all scorers with 22 points for Carlson.

Ann Arbor Pioneer 40, Chelsea 22: Asaria Turman led all scorers with 14 points. Lakeia Harris also added 13 points.

Athens 55, Homer 42: Rachael Beal led Athens (8-3, 5-2 Big 8) with 12 points. Hannah Hartmann added 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Noelle Fuller also chipped in 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Megan George paced Homer (9-3, 4-3) with 14 points, and Jill Sitkiewicz also added 12 points.

Birmingham Groves 79, Ferndale 23: Sha Carter had 16 points, while Kayla Nelson scored 15 for Groves (10-2, 5-0 OAA Gold). Kayla Boyd finished with nine points for Ferndale (3-8, 0-5).

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 55, Romulus 10: Tylar Bennett scored 14 points for Country Day (10-0). Jasmine Powell also added 11 points.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 36: Gina Liss had 14 points and four rebounds, while Ivy Velazquez added 12 points and four rebounds for Chippewa Valley (4-7, 2-3 MAC Blue). Mya Oleksiak had 14 points for North.

Dearborn 82, Dearborn Edsel Ford 43: Isabell Clark and Harper Vandenbosch scored 16 points for Dearborn (9-2). Aya Thaibib added 10 points. Danya Hamood paced Edsel with 11 points.

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 62, Detroit CMA 16: Jada Williams had 17 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals, while Lauren Whitford added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Henry Ford (9-4).

Detroit Edison 71, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 64: Gabrielle Elliot led Edison (10-0) with a monster 37-point game. Rickea Jackson added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Ariel Jenkins also chipped in seven points and 12 rebounds. Kamaria McDaniels led all scorers with 41 points for Robichaud.

Detroit Voyageur College Prep 40, Detroit Jalen Rose 29: Angel Gainey led Voyageur (8-1) with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Birshonna Weeks also added 10 points and six rebounds. Shontell Rogers paced Jalen Rose with 10 points.

Grand Blanc 51, Lapeer 49: Tori Tripp paced Lapeer with 11 points.

Holly 48, Flint Kearsley 37: Becca Fugate led Holly with 15 points and four steals.

Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Macomb Lutheran North 38: Jess Mruzik led Mercy (10-2, 8-1 Catholic Central) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Chloe Godbold added 13 points, and Jackie Bauer chipped in 11 points. Ashleigh Thomas paced Macomb (8-4, 4-4) with 14 points.

Fenton 60, Clio 50: Aly Lenz led Fenton with 19 points. Chloe Idoni also added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Imlay City 42, Algonac 37: Abby Schefka led Imlay City with 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Kent City 48, Cedar Springs 45: Kaitlyn Geers led Kent City (9-2, 5-0) with 18 points.

Macomb Dakota 51, Grosse Pointe South 34: Emily Langolf had 20 points, five assists and five steals, while Tara Bieniewicz added 10 points for Dakota (9-3, 4-2 MAC Red). Savannah Srebernak had eight points for South (2-12, 0-8).

Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 19: Miss Basketball candidate Jordan Walker led Mona Shores with 21 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and five assists. Alyza Winston also added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

North Farmington 36, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 24: Kierra Crockett led North (9-4, 2-2 OAA Red) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Emily Eckhout finished with 12 points and five steals for Stoney Creek (6-7, 1-3).

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 41, Livingston Christian 10: Maddi Scherle paced Notre Dame (5-7) with 10 points.

River Rouge 72, Detroit Henry Ford Academy School for Creative Studies 8: Asia Turner finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while Moriyah Hamell added 16 points and Lamariyee Williams handed out 10 assists for River Rouge (9-4).

Roseville 51, St Claire 28: Nija Collier led Roseville (7-5, 5-1 MAC Silver) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. DeBraya Edwards added 15 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

Royal Oak 48, Farmington Hills Harrison 31: Jessica Adams led Royal Oak (9-3, 4-1 OAA White) with 12 points. Nyla Warren paced Harrison (3-6, 2-2 OAA White) with 11 points.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54, Warren Fitzgerald 43: Alicia Bullaro led Lakeview (13-0, 7-0 MAC Blue) with 15 points. Lauren Wynn also scored 15 points. Nicole Austin added seven points and 10 assists. Tone Oglesby paced Warren with 14 points.

Southgate 60, Taylor Truman 39: Kali Timmis led Southgate (4-8, 2-4 Downriver) with 14 points. Alexis Calhoun also added nine points. Orthea Cooper paced Truman (3-7, 1-5) with 14 points.

Stanton Central Montcalm 34, Lakeview 30: Kenzie Rutz led Stanton (9-2, 4-1) with 10 points and six rebounds.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 47, Ann Arbor Greenhills 37: Lauren Turner led Parkway Christian (7-4, 5-1) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Erica Mick also added 16 points.

Westland Huron Valley 41, Southfield Christian 24: Huron Valley Lutheran was led by Samantha Golchuk with 27 points.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 72, Grass Lake 33: Lauryn Carroll led Ypsilanti (13-0) with 18 points. Rozhane Wells added 12 points, and Lasha Petree also chipped in 11 points.

Ypsilanti Community 55, Monroe 34: Aaliyn Jackson had 13 points and four steals, while Sandra Guildford also scored 13 for Ypsilanti (12-0). Monroe is 4-6.