Tuesday, Jan. 31 high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Belleville 61, Fordson 44: Kmare Carey had 13 points for Belleville (10-2, 5-1 WWAC Blue). Davion Williams had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Jawuan Griffin added 10 points. Yousef Farhat added 14 points for Dearborn Fordson (4-10, 1-5).

Cornerstone 55, River Rouge 50: Jamal Cain had 21 points for Cornerstone (9-2). Robert Carpenter added 16 points. Darian Owens-White scored 28 points for River Rouge (12-10).

Detroit Cass Tech 68, Detroit Pershing 56: Chris Murry had 23 points, six assists and six rebounds for Cass Tech (11-3, 6-1). Jalen Tobias and Matt Richmond both added 10 points. Pershing is 3-11.

Dearborn 55, Garden City 31: Mahdi Hamade had 15 points, while Shane Moran added 14 points for Dearborn. Cameron Walter had eight points for Garden City (2-9, 1-6 WWAC).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 58, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 50: Shannon Woods finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Favor added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Robichaud (9-2, 5-1 WWAC). Alex Ismail had 11 points for Annapolis (7-4, 4-2).

Detroit Douglass 88, Detroit Cody 69: Carlos Byars-Walker led Douglass (12-3, 8-1) during the PSL East Division 2 playoffs with 31 points. Kelly Broadus had 27 points and eight steals. Jarnard Smith Jr. scored 24 points. Isaiah Cunningham added 15 points. Cody is 10-5 (5-3).

Detroit Henry Ford 71, Detroit Western 59: Deontae Ulmer led Henry Ford with 27 points. Antonio Green added 17 points. Western’s Loren Bowman scored 18 points. Anthony Roberts added 10 points.

Detroit Northwestern Collegiate Prep 54, Detroit CMA 30: Cameron Lamar had 18 points for Northwestern (11-2, 11-0). Kylan Shipp added 16 points. Jalen Peterson scored 20 points for CMA.

Detroit University Prep 73, Ferndale University 44: Tavis Smith had 15 points and five steals, while Derrick Bryant Jr. and Terrence Bowens each scored 14 for University Prep (11-3).

Farmington 65, Birmingham Detroit Country Day 59: Ray Bryant had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Jay Kirby added 17 points for Farmington (10-3). Wendell Green finished with 18 points for Country Day.

Grosse Pointe North 58, Roseville 42: Steven Levick had 16 points, while Sam Cross scored 12 and Ryan Webb added 10 points and 12 rebounds for North (9-4, 7-1 MAC White). Martell Turner had 12 points for Roseville (5-8, 2-6).

Grosse Pointe South 54, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42: Brennen Buszkaa had 16 points and 11 rebounds for South (7-5). Zane Draper scored 14 points.

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 50, Plymouth Christian 33: Jackson Walkowiak finished with 21 points, while Anthony George scored eight for Liggett (5-7, 3-3 MIAC).

New Haven 78, Warren Cousino 36: Eric Williams had 17 points for New Haven (12-1, 8-0) during the MAC Blue championship game. Tavares Oliver scored 16 points. Ashton Sherrell added 112 points. Romeo Weems added 11 points. Arthur Asberry scored 10 points for Cousino,

North Farmington 62, Rochester Adams 47: Amauri Hardy finished with 22 points, while Kendell Hayes scored 15 for North Farmington (5-7, 2-2 OAA Red). John Gurraj had 13 points for Adams (0-12, 0-5).

Peck 40, Dryden 38: Chris Beurmann had 13 points, while Dylan Dankenbring added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Peck (7-6, 5-3 NCTL). Dryden missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it.

Plymouth 41, Livonia Franklin 37: Tariq Woody and Anthony Crump each scored 13 points for Plymouth (6-7, 3-4 KLAA South). Johnny Cantrell scored 11 points for Franklin (5-7, 1-7).

Riverview Richard 53, Austin Catholic 10: Eric Wigginton scored eight points for Richard (12-0, 7-0 Catholic). Garrett Balazsi added seven points. Alex Radwick scored six point for Austin Catholic (0-10, 0-7).

Romulus 93, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 62: Jaren English finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Dylan Price added 19 points and Braedon Morgan scored 12 for Romulus (9-2, 6-0 WWAC). Malik Rogers had 33 points for Crestwood (9-3, 3-3).

Quincy 66, Homer 54: Nathan Karney had 22 points and eight rebounds, while William Dunn added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Quincy (9-3, 6-1 Big Eight). Caden Konkle had 21 points for Homer (5-6, 4-3).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 70, St. Clair 56: Cortez Jackson led Lake Shore with 18 points. Ricky Dixon scored 15 points. Davon Woodard added 12 points. Jaylen Dixon added 11 points.

Troy 61, Troy Athens 57: Jason Bitz scored 28 points for Troy (9-2, 2-0 OAA White). Isaiah Smith scored 18 points. Taylor McCaskill scored 20 points for Athens (7-5, 2-2).

Woodhaven 67, Wyandotte 35: Byron Wilkinson scored 14 points for Woodhaven (8-4, 6-1 Downriver League). Weshaun Warren scored 13. Josh Warren added 11 points.

Girls basketball



Birmingham Detroit Country Day 60, Southfield Arts & Technology 51: Destiny Pitts led Country Day (12-0) with 22 points. Kaela Webb scored 13. Maxine Moore scored 12.Tylar Bennett added nine. Alexis Johnson scored 23 points and Deja Church added 13 points for Arts & Technology (8-4).

Battle Creek Athens 46, Bellevue 25: Jillayne Wheller scored 15 points for Athens (9-4). Bellevue is 11-4.

Belleville 57, Dearborn 43: Katelyn Sherwood had 18 points, six blocks, five steals and four assists for Belleville (10-3). Victoria Perez had 13 points. Dearborn is 10-3.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, Fraser 30: Ivy Velazquez had 14 points and Zhiyon Mitchell added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Chippewa Valley (6-7, 4-3 MAC Blue). Barbara Clark had 12 points for Fraser (7-9, 3-6).

Dearborn Fordson 50, Garden City 43: Rana Elhusseini and Kiki Dardarwiche each scored 21 for Fordson (10-4, 6-0 WWAC Red). Aleea Montgomery had 12 points for Garden City (6-7, 4-2).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 71, Dearborn Edsel Ford 41: Kamaria McDaniel led Robichaud (8-5) with 34 points. Kayla Brown added 17. Allia Hamood scored 18 points for Edsel Ford (6-7).

Detroit Edison 43, Flint Hamady 39: Gabrielle Elliott had 15 points and five steals, while Rickea Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Edison (11-1).

Detroit Voyageur College Prep 35, Detroit Community 15: Angel Gainey had 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals for College Prep (10-1).

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Livonia Ladywood 34: Jess Mruzik had 10 points and three steals, while Jackie Bauer added nine points for Mercy (12-2, 10-1 Catholic). Abbey Reppen had nine points for Ladywood (2-11, 1-9).

Macomb Dakota 41, Romeo 35: J’May Simmons had 12 points, while Emily Langolf scored 12 for Dakota (10-4, 5-3 MAC Red). Amber Flinn finished with nine points for Romeo (8-6, 2-6).

Northville 52, Plymouth Salem 23: Jessica Moorman had 14 points, while Brook Adams scored 10 for Northville (12-1, 7-0 KLAA Central). Lyniah Wilson had seven points for Salem (2-11, 1-6).

Plymouth 56, Livonia Franklin 42: Chantal LeDoux and Sydney McCaig each scored 13 points for Plymouth (5-8, 4-3 KLAA South). Livonia Franklin is 1-2 (0-7).

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 48, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 21: Celia Gaynor scored 14 points for Notre Dame Prep (6-8). Kaily Grulke scored 12 for Lutheran Northwest.

Romulus 49, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32: Gabriel Futch scored 18 and Julianna Blevins had 13 points for Romulus (4-7). Demi Rodriguez had nine points for Crestwood.

Roseville 54, St. Clair Shores South Lake 21: Nija Collier finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Chantae Parker added nine points and eight steals for Roseville (9-5, 7-1 MAC Silver). Myia Rogon had eight points for South Lake.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 67, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 50: Alicia Bullaro had 24 points for Lakeview. Michelle Austin had 10 points and 13 assists.

Trenton 49, Allen Park 48 (OT): McKenna Tanguay, who hit the game-tying three-pointer with 4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, finished with 11 points for Trenton (12-1, 7-1 Downriver). Therese Hebda led the victorious Trojans with 15 points. Izzy Slate had 19 points for Allen Park.

Warren Cousino 56, Grosse Pointe South 19: Kiera Fletcher had 17 points for Cousino. Kate McArthur added 15.