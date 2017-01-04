Tuesday's Indiana basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, scores and stats from girls and boys high school basketball games in Southern Indiana on Jan. 3, 2017.

STORIES

GIRLS

Story: Short-handed Red Devils roll past Pioneers

Gallery: Jeffersonville-Providence

SCORES

BOYS

AUSTIN 72, EASTERN (PEKIN) 69, 2OT

PEKIN, Ind. – The Eagles (4-6) triumphed over the Musketeers (1-8) in dramatic fashion in double overtime. The Musketeers began the game with red-hot shooting. Trevor Lewellen knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half. Lewellen finished the game with 16 points. The Eagles battled back in the second half with their physical interior play, capitalizing on high-percentage shots. The Eagles made three free throws after being fouled shooting a corner 3-pointer to end the fourth quarter. Austin continued its physical play throughout both overtimes, wearing down the Musketeers to secure a victory. Austin was led by John Ashby, who scored 22 points and led all scorers.

AUSTIN (4-6)

Andy Barnett 9p; John Ashby 22p; Trevor McIntosh 12p; Drew Buhr 16p; Donnie Goodin 2p, Nathan Lovell 11p.

EASTERN (PEKIN) (1-8)

Parker Wallingford 4p; Conner Marshall 10p; Trevor Lewellen 16p; Matt Coats 9p; Ridge Hall 19p; Leis Bedlin 9p; Jacob Stewart 2p.

Ballard 70, Floyd Central 53

Seymour 72, Edinburgh 49

GIRLS

SHAWE 51, SOUTH DECATUR 41

GREENSBURG, Ind. – Shawe (8-8) pushed past the host Cougars (2-15) behind 20 points from Kate Grate. The Hilltoppers have now won four of their last five games. Mackenzie Kopplin was the only player in double figures for South Decatur, with ten points.

SHAWE (8-8)

Megg Hensler 13p; Claire Higgins 9p; Kate Grate 20p; Megan Hesse 9p.

SOUTH DECATUR (2-15)

Taylor Best 6p; Stacy Fox 3p; Mackenzie Kopplin 10p; Madison Owens 4p; Pilar Gracia 4p; Hannah Ballard 2p; Sierra Lang 2p; Samantha Goodfellow 2p; Hannah Miller 4p; Sierra Deppe 4p

SALEM 87, BORDEN 38

SALEM, Ind. – Leah Miller scored 20 points and the Lions (10-7) easily handled the visiting Braves (7-7). Salem had a total of ten 3-pointers, led by Laken White with four. The Lions were up 22-11 after the first quarter and shot more than 60 percent from the field for the game. Taylor Streander led Borden with 12 points and seven rebounds.

BORDEN (7-7)

Riley Schlinder 11p, 4r; Taylor Streander 12p, 7r; Josie Boyles 4p; Kate Gertin 7p; Keisha Curry 4p, 3r.

SALEM (10-7)

Ansley Walton 10p, 3r; Laken White 12p; Mackenzie Underwood 8p, 4r; Jamie Taylor 4p, 5r, 4a; Alaina Davidson 3p; Hope Tomlinson 9p, 3r; Liz Weaver 15p; Leah Miller 20p, 3a; Lettie Nice 6p, 5r

HENRYVILLE 53, CROTHERSVILLE 48, OT

HENRYVILLE, Ky. – Henryville (9-7) clipped the visiting Tigers (10-5) in overtime behind a 25-point performance by Katrina Christian. Kennedy Easton scored 13 points in the defeat. Crothersville has dropped three straight after winning ten of its previous 11.

CROTHERSVILLE (10-5)

Reagan Hensley 12p; Peyton Ottersbach 11p; Darian Nipper 7p; Hannah Nunn 6p; Allison Horn 2p; Kennedy Easton 13p; Sam Roth 2p.

HENRYVILLE (9-7)

Piper Hensley 6p; Maddie Riley 5p; Lacey Hall 3p; Nikki Hickman 9p; Katrina Christian 25p.

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Southport 37

Columbus North 62, Jennings Co. 40

Floyd Central 50, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 28

Mitchell 65, Shoals 41

Scottsburg 91, New Washington 39