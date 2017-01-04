Tuesday's Kentucky basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games in Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Jan. 3, 2017.

STORIES

BOYS

Doss 60, Valley 44

Story: Doss tops Valley as ex-U of L players battle

Gallery: Doss-Valley

GIRLS

Manual 52, Eastern 47

Story: Crimsons pull away late for win on the road

SCORES

BOYS

BALLARD 70, FLOYD CENTRAL 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Vonnie Patterson posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bruins (9-2) past visiting Floyd Central (6-3). Patterson accounted for 17 of Ballard’s 30 points in the first half. The Bruins forced 22 turnovers in the game, 13 of them coming from steals. Cobie Barnes was the leading scorer for the Highlanders with 16 points.

FLOYD CENTRAL (6-3)

Nick Mitchell 1p; Tyler Hymm 2p; Cobie Barnes 16p; Gabe Shydeman 3p; Brendan Hobson 4p; Luke Gohman 13p; Evan Nichols 5p; Trevor Apple 6p; Cam Silagfok 3p.

BALLARD (9-2)

Marshon Ford 12p, 4r, 3a; Tyron Duncan 6p, 4a; Dorian Tisby 4p, 5r; Antoine Darby 10p; Clivonte Patterson 25p, 10r, 3a; Tyrese Duncan 5p; Delonta Wimberly 7p; Orlandon Higginbottom 1p.

KCD 68, SHELBY CO. 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – JR Mathis hit a shot to cap a 7-0 run to tie the game and KCD (5-6) pulled away in overtime to knock off the visiting Rockets (3-10). Mathis scored 26 points in the game and Hayden Kraus added 18, including a key 3-pointer during the late run, one of his six total from beyond the arc. Jordan Armstrong led Shelby Co. with 21 points.

SHELBY CO. (3-10)

Tyler Drane 14p; Josh Edwards 7p; Jordan Armstrong 21p; TJ Robinson 11p; Kyion Stone 10p; KeShawn Catlett 2p.

KCD (5-6)

Solomon Mathis 16p; JR Mathis 26p; Hayden Kraus 18p; Connor Widman 8p.

ST. XAVIER 61, DESALES 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Pierce Kiesler scored 24 points and the Tigers (9-4) pulled past the host Colts (10-4) to win their second in a row. DeSales led 56-51 with two minutes to go, but St. X finished the game on a 10-0 run to secure the victory. Jaxon Burgess led DeSales with 21 points.

ST. XAVIER (9-4)

Cameron McDonogh 3p; James Taylor 9p; Chase Westenhofer 2p; Tyler Barnes 6p; Paul Oberst 3p; Jack Koch 2p; Sam Boarman 3p; Evan Walker 9p; Pierce Kiesler 24p.

DESALES (10-4)

Austin Black 12p; Dalton Kelly 3p; Keegan Brewer 10p; Jaxon Burgess 21p; Sam Weining 5p; Jack Michels 1p; Travis Seibert 4p.

SCOTT CO. 62, OLDHAM CO. 45

BUCKNER, Ky. – Michael Moreno’s double-double led Scott Co. (9-3) past Oldham Co. (10-4). Moreno had 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds. The game featured three ties and eight lead changes in the first half, but the second half belonged solely to the Cardinals. Caleb Strunk led the Colonels with ten points.

SCOTT CO. (9-3)

Michael Moreno 20p, 10r; Cam Fluker 3p; Bryce Long 10p, 3r, 4a; Cooper Robb 11p, 8r; Glenn Covington 11p, 4a; Josh Davis 1p; Lorenzo Williams 4p, 3r; Cooper Watts 2p, 6r.

OLDHAM CO. (10-4)

Caleb Strunk 10p, 4r; Andre Brewer 3p; Ryan Heelan 5p, 3r; Ismail Jones 9p, 4r; Jackson Gibson 8p; Travis Henderson 6p; Zach Larimore 4p, 6r.

CENTRAL 72, ATHERTON 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Four players scored in double-figures to led the Yellow Jackets (7-6) to an easy win over Atherton (6-10). Devin Firman was the leading scorer with 19 points. Flynn Calnon led Atherton with 11 points.

ATHERTON (6-10)

Noah Weber 6p; Flynn Calnon 11p; Keion Bentley 3p; Abe Barthelemy 3p; Ty Lauderdale 10p; Jordan Pulford 9p; Jacob Walsh 6p; Josiah Price 2p.

CENTRAL (7-6)

Devin Firman 19p; Dominique Knight 14p; Korey Johnson 14p; Derron Douglas 12p; James Simpson 2p; Antwan Thompson 3p; Josh Watkins 4p; Eric Rice 2p; Leroy Thomas 2p.

FERN CREEK 70, BUTLER 41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Chance Moore scored 26 points and Fern Creek (13-1) blew out the visiting Bears (9-5) for its sixth straight victory. There was no letdown following the Mitchell F Irvin Classic Championship win a mere four days ago as the Tigers returned home. Austin Wise led Butler with 14 points.

BUTLER (9-5)

Romar Brown 2p; Jaquay Wales 12p; Austin Wise 14p; Ryan Luckett 4p; Kel Shawn Mozee 5p; Devin Pendergrass 2p; Michael Burns 2p.

FERN CREEK (13-1)

Anthony Wales 15p, 5a; Ahmad Price 13p, 10r; Daiquan Jones 1p, 3r; Clint Wickliffe 4p; Darian Childress 3p; Chance Moore 26p, 5r; Tony Rogers 6p, 4r; Jordan Coleman 2p.

SOUTHERN 68, PRP 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Trojans (6-8) outrebounded the Panthers (8-6), 31-16 as they eked out a win. Kendall Jones led the Trojans with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers but were unable to capitalize on their defensive effort. The Panthers were led by Trey Hill who recorded 17 points in the loss.

SOUTHERN (6-8)

Dan Black 11p, 4a; Charles Wilson 17p; Jevon Collier 4p; Isaiah Jackson 1p; Olieng Kalakon 5p; Omari Tyler 2p; Matthew Jones 4p; Hakeim Reedel 6p; Kendall Jones 18p, 12r, 5b.

PRP (8-6)

Gerald Gray 8p; Trey Hill 17p; Darius Osbourne 4p; Cyncer Wilson 10p; Malik Bunzy 7p; Cashawn Beasley 7p; Tyler Anderson 5p; Jordan Wallace 4p.

TRINITY 67, COLLINS 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Shamrocks (12-1) defeat the Titans (11-2) Tuesday in a back-and-forth game. The Shamrocks raced out to a 26-10 lead after one quarter, but the Titans picked up the defensive intensity and held the Shamrocks to just three more points the rest of the half, clawing back to trail by three points at halftime. Jay Scrubb’s 16 points helped lead the Rocks to grind out the second half to earn the win. Collins was led by Jacob Felton’s 15 points.

TRINITY (12-1)

David Burton 4p, 5r; David Johnson 7p; 2s; LJ Harris 10p; Justin Powell 3p, 4s; Lucas Burkman 13p, 3s; Damon McClain 3p; Kammari Kennemore 2p; Brendan King 5p; Jay Scrubb 16p, 3s; Stan Turnier 4p.

COLLINS (11-2)

Jacob Felton 15p; Nick Fort 2p; Dayvion McKinght 4p; Charlie Cochran 13p; Dominque Turner 11p, 9r, 3s; Marcellus Vail 2p; Colby Eades 2p.

WAGGENER 86, NORTH OLDHAM 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Wildcats (10-4) tamed the Mustangs (6-7). Waggener was led by Jaquess Hobbs’ 16 points and Jaago Kalakon’s 16 points. North Oldham’s Jalen Henry led all scorers with 19 points.

WAGGENER (10-4)

Ron Fell 1p; Trey Keaton 11p; Ethan Taylor 11p; Kevion Hudson 9p; Jaago Kalakon 16p; Jacquess Hobbs 16p; Nicholas Brewer 1p; Josiah Williams 2p; Ben Simic 7p; Jocobi Hendricks 3p; Cobie Montgomery 10p; Keontrey Chappell 1p.

NORTH OLDHAM (6-7)

Dylan Yates 5p; Jalen Henry 19p; Nick Anders 2p; Cole Fischer 3p; Zach Wheeler 18p; Jay Goddin 10p; William Bonny 1p.

BULLITT CENTRAL 65, MEADE COUNTY 63

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars relied on their core of young talent to hold on to a close victory over the Green Wave (8-5). Despite leading by 11 points at halftime and eight points heading into the fourth quarter, the Cougars allowed the Green Wave to close in and eventually tie the game with 40 seconds remaining. But freshman Jake Mann and sophomore Johnathon Barnes hit 1 of 2 free throws each to give the Cougars the lead. Aiden Terry blocked the Green Wave’s final attempt to tie or win the game. Freshman Tyler Tatum led all scorers with 22 points for the Cougars.

BULLITT CENTRAL (5-8)

Jake Mann 8p; Aiden Terry 11p, 5a; Danny Goldsmith 10p; Jax Lester 5p; Trey Kearney 2p; John Barnes 1p; Tyler Tatum 22p, 6r; Tanner Hazlett 6p, 10r

MEADE COUNTY (8-5)

Chesney Weick 12p; Dawson Gagle 16p; Aiden Matthews 12p; Steven Benock 3p; Noah Schwartz 12p; Dakota Clayton 8p

BETH HAVEN (9-4)

Austin Streble 23p, 16r, 3a; Cody Mikel 12p, 10r, 5b; Aaron Rice 8p; Dylan Kerr 6p, 5r; Isaiah Mahoney 2p, 4a; Tyler Van Shuren 13p; Zack McClain 6p; Austin Whitehouse 3p.

EVANGEL (3-10)

Malik Shabazz 15p; Billy Klinglesmith 9p; Caleb Payne 6p; Cameron Steffon 10p; Cameron Bain 3p; Sam Tomah 2p; Nick Cruze 5p; Abram Guinoo 4p.

J’TOWN 66, WESTERN 60, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Chargers (7-6) overcame the Warriors (6-7) in overtime. The Chargers went on a 4-0 run in overtime to seal the win. The Chargers maintained the lead through solid free throw shooting. J’Town’s Devonte McCloud recorded a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing ten rebounds. Western’s O’Neal Trigg led all scorers with 19 points.

J’TOWN (7-6)

Dakota White 13p; Justin Baker 6p; Jalen Garnett 12p; Delvonte McCloud 15p, 10r; Jalen Davis 9p; Chris Trigg 11p.

WESTERN (6-7)

O’ Neal Swint 19p, 7r; Dontrey Lowe 13p, 9r; Dajoure Cameron 8p; Tyon Pearson 16p, 7r; Anthony Lewis 4p.

Scores from around the state:

Adair Co. 77, Thomas Nelson 21

Barbourville 59, Pineville 49

Bell Co. 48, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 37

Beth Haven 73, Evangel Christian 54

Bethlehem 83, Caverna 72

Bishop Brossart 58, Ludlow 49

Bourbon Co. 71, Frankfort 64

Bowling Green 70, Barren Co. 44

Boyd Co. 71, Ashland Blazer 47

Buckhorn 86, Jackson City 63

Cairo, Ill. 63, Marshall Co. 61

Calvary Christian 68, Dayton 61, OT

Campbell Co. 91, Mason Co. 70

Castle, Ind. 91, Owensboro 58

Cooper 55, Highlands 45

Corbin 73, Clay Co. 67

Cov. Catholic 59, Cov. Holy Cross 35

Cumberland Co. 72, Metcalfe Co. 51

Daviess Co. 66, Greenwood 60

Dixie Heights 65, St. Henry 54

East Carter 67, Russell 57

Edmonson Co. 75, Butler Co. 68

Elizabethtown 86, Taylor Co. 85, 2OT

Franklin-Simpson 49, Warren Central 37

Fulton Co. 60, Hickman Co. 58

Grayson Co. 51, Whitesville Trinity 48

Green Co. 58, Hart Co. 55

Hancock Co. 41, Breckinridge Co. 40

Harrison Co. 55, Beechwood 47

Henry Co. 62, Carroll Co. 52

Hopkins Co. Central 78, Crittenden Co. 58

John Hardin 80, North Bullitt 65

Johnson Central 70, Pike Co. Central 40

LaRue Co. 72, Campbellsville 52

Lawrence Co. 79, Raceland 50

Leslie Co. 64, Owsley Co. 42

Lex. Lafayette 49, Lex. Bryan Station 47

Lex. Paul Dunbar 58, Madison Central 53

Lex. Tates Creek 72, Franklin Co. 52

Lexington Catholic 50, Lex. Christian 46

Lincoln Co. 64, East Jessamine 54

Livingston Central 49, Carlisle Co. 45

Madison Southern 58, Woodford Co. 52

Mayfield 66, Calloway Co. 50

McCracken County 54, Graves Co. 40

Mercer Co. 70, Danville 67

Monroe Co. 74, Logan Co. 67

Morgan Co. 49, Fairview 47

North Hardin 59, Central Hardin 44

Paris 58, George Rogers Clark 55

Pendleton Co. 72, Robertson County 48

Pulaski Co. 82, Boyle Co. 73

Rockcastle Co. 78, Somerset 64

Russellville 85, Ohio Co. 61

Scott 73, Holmes 55

Silver Grove 66, Heritage Christian Academy 39

South Laurel 64, Williamsburg 37

Spencer Co. 55, Nelson Co. 50

Trigg Co. 72, Community Christian (Paducah) 30

Tug Valley, W.Va. 63, Belfry 51

University Heights 63, Henderson Co. 60

Walton-Verona 57, Owen Co. 51

Warren East 84, Todd Co. Central 57

West Carter 62, Fleming Co. 53

Whitley Co. 68, Jackson Co. 65

Williamstown 76, Grant Co. 62

Wolfe Co. 83, Lee Co. 42

15th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Sheldon Clark 63, Paintsville 55

GIRLS

PRESENTATION 62, FERN CREEK 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Presentation (9-5) narrowly defeated Fern Creek (8-7) behind Lilly Stephenson’s 23 points. Nsasa Makando was the only player in double-figure scoring, with 11 points, for the Tigers.

PRESENTATION (9-5)

Courtney Jackson 12p; Lauren Nunnelley 2p; Jaelin Thompson 6p; Lilly Stephenson 23p; Julia Vogt 9p; Madison 4p; Ashley Swearingen 6p.

FERN CREEK (8-7)

Nsasa Makando 11p; Maelyn Ridener 9p; Lauren Smith 3p; Aliyah Stallard 2p; Kasia Harris 2p; Alexis Smith 16p; Sierra Hancock 4p; Nae Nae Athoba 2p; Tiana Austin 8p.

CENTRAL 64, ATHERTON 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Central (6-5) ended a two-game skid by easing past visiting Atherton (7-9). Stephonie Cole hit 20 points, while Precious Hereford added 17 points and eight steals. The Rebels were up by six points after the first quarter, led by Sarah Overley, but the Yellow Jackets picked it up to gain a close lead at the half. Central raced out to a 21-8 advantage in the second half to put the game out of reach.

ATHERTON (7-9)

Sarah Overley 19p; TaeciAnn White 5p; Briana Anderson 2p; Caitlyn Taylor 4p; Paige Taylor 8p; Laron Lucy Washington 2p; Hailey Stone 4p.

CENTRAL (6-5)

Lisa Guin 8p, 4a; Shamaria Stikes 4p; Jayla Johnson 5p; Precious Hereford 17p; Darian Neal 4p, 5r; Stephonie Cole 20p; Aurianna Burnett 1p; India New 5p, 5r.

JEFFERSONTOWN 53, WESTERN 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Destany Love put up a double-double with 29 points and 16 rebounds, but it was not enough to secure the victory for Western (4-7). It was a back-and-forth contest, with the lead remaining single digits throughout. The Chargers (4-9) went up for good with a minute remaining, and Telia Perks went 4-of-4 from the charity stripe to seal the win. Jasmine Thomas led J’Town with 17 points.

J’TOWN (4-9)

Kamaya White 8p; Jenise Scott 2p; Kaleb McDonald 6p; Telia Perks 7p; Jasmine Thomas 17p; Naomi Johnson 9p; Dezhane Carthen 4p.

WESTERN (4-7)

Cheyenne Brooks 6p; Carmen Forbes 4p; Destany Love 29p, 16r; Alyssa Hayes 4p; Kelita Adams 6p; Melyia Lewis 1p.

SENECA 70, KCD 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Dais’ja Trotter notched 39 points to lead the Redhawks (2-11) in a close win over the Bearcats (3-9). Olyvia Green hit the 30 point mark as well in the defeat for KCD. Trotter added 13 rebounds to get the double-double as well.

SENECA (2-11)

Ashanti Starks 10p; Dais’ja Trotter 39p, 13r; Breanna Anthony 5p; Marie Ninamou 11p; Jamie Brightwell 5p.

KCD (3-9)

Alexis Ledford 6p; Meghana Manchi 3p; Kierra Scott 10p, 4s; Tia Dowling 2p; Rachel Jennings 2p, 6s; Olyvia Green 30p, 7r; Maya Rao 8p, 3r.

SACRED HEART 80, WAGGENER 23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – All fourteen players who logged minutes scored to lead the Valkyries (9-4) over Waggener (1-14). Sacred Heart dished 25 assists on 34 field goals in the easy win. Tiara Biermacher led all scorers with 15 points in the defeat for the Wildcats.

WAGGENER (1-14)

Tiara Biermacher 15p, 5r; Lasha Dunn 4p, 3r; Nejia Elliott 4p.

SACRED HEART (9-4)

Caroline Flaherty 13p; Erin Toller 11p, 6r; Grace Berger 9p, 6r; Kiki Samsel 9p; Destinee Marshall 7p, 3a; Kristen Clemons 7p, 7r; Ashlee Harris 4p, 3a; Kia Sivils 6p, 3a; Taylor Utter 4p; Kelly Weisbach 2p; Cierra Scott 2p; Macy Farrar 2p, 3a; Danielle Wethington 2p; Natalie Fichter 2p, 12r, 3a.

DOSS 65, VALLEY 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jamari Tillman exploded for 33 points but Valley (5-5) still came up short against the Dragons (6-7). Lazhia Mitchell scored 24 points for the Vikings, who were coming off two straight wins in the Southern Lady Trojans Holiday Jamboree.

VALLEY (5-5)

Brooklyn Black 7p, Serena Brumback 3p, Faith James 2p, Lazhia Mitchell 24p, Arion Holmes 10p, Mahogany Maddox 8p

DOSS (6-7)

Jamari Tillman 33p, Kameshia Moxley 11p, Khadaijah Hellman 14p, Shacora Paige 5p, Kayla Tindall 2p

MALE 93, COLLEGIATE 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bulldogs (12-1) routed the Amazons (3-8). Male scored early, often and efficiently. Male had 15 different players score points. Emilia Sexton, who recently committed to Butler, led all scorers with 14 points.

MALE (12-1)

Kennedy Striverson 2p; Ciaja Harbinson 8p; Anaya Winburn 4p; Joelle Johnson 3p; Emilia Sexton 14p; Destiny Combs 6p; Madison Westenhofer 6p; Derise Cox 9p, 6s; Alana Striverson 6p; Jada Owens 4p; India Green 6p; Kyra Hogan 1p; Cameron Browning 10p Logan Calvert 4p; Maya Crimes 10p, 8r.

COLLEGIATE (3-8)

Eliza Sutton 12p; Natalie Lowen 4p; Laila Hayes-Walker 2p.

PRP 60, SOUTHERN 43

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Panthers (7-4) outpaced the Trojans (3-12) to notch another win. The Panthers heated up in the second half and built a lead that the Trojans could not overcome. PRP was led by Perri Mitchell’s 17 points. Mariah Jones added another 13 points and Amani Saunders dropped in 10p.

PRP (7-4)

Brianna Burke 7p; Reaunna Halsell 4p; Amani Saunders 10p; Mariah Jones 13p; Perri Mitchell 17p; Dayja Evans 9p.

SOUTHERN (3-12)

DaVionna Sloan 15p; Nia Scheckles 14p; Krystal Jackson 5p; Brianna Coomer 2p; Azari Prescod 3p; NeVosha Scheckles 2p; D’Shayla Thompson 2p.

NORTH OLDHAM 48, BULLITT CENTRAL 43

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Mustangs (8-5) came back from a very slow start to defeat the Cougars (5-8), 48-43 at North Oldham High Schoo. The Mustangs were led by Caitlyn Chen with a season-high 16 points and four rebounds. Anne-Thomas Proctor added 15 points and Alyssa Gordon added five points and six rebounds. Sierra Graham led Bullitt Central with 12 points.

NORTH OLDHAM (8-5)

Caitlyn Chen 16, Anne-Thomas Proctor 15, Alyssa Gordon 5, Olivia Hinton 4, Sarah Fiorito 4, Sophie Hale 4.

BULLITT CENTRAL (5-8)

Sierra Graham 12, Carlie Walls 9, Lauren Welch 6, Katlin Graham 5, Amber Walden 4, Brooke Ewing 3, Haley Maggard 2, Courtney Blevens 2

BETH HAVEN 73, EVANGEL 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bearcats (9-4) defeated the Eagles (3-10). Beth Haven did not trail in the game jumping out to an early 15-point lead in the first quarter. Austin Streble paced the Bearcats with a double-double 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Scores from around the state:

Bardstown 68, Washington Co. 18

Belfry 60, Tolsia, W.Va. 34

Bell Co. 38, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 37

Beth Haven 30, Fort Knox 25

Bishop Brossart 41, Newport 26

Bowling Green 63, Barren Co. 50

Calloway Co. 68, Fulton City 21

Carlisle Co. 52, Livingston Central 42

Carroll Co. 50, Henry Co. 40

Casey Co. 52, Marion Co. 47

Cin. St. Ursula, Ohio 47, Highlands 41

Crittenden Co. 62, Hopkins Co. Central 51

Edmonson Co. 41, Butler Co. 24

Floyd Central, Ind. 50, Lou. Ballard 28

Frederick Fraize 55, Cannelton, Ind. 36

Fulton Co. 52, Hickman Co. 35

Glasgow 47, Allen Co.-Scottsville 34

Graves Co. 74, McCracken County 39

Grayson Co. 70, Whitesville Trinity 24

Green Co. 81, Hart Co. 33

Hopkinsville 59, Madisonville-North Hopkins 51

Knox Central 72, Lynn Camp 60

LaRue Co. 61, Adair Co. 46

Lee Co. 85, Elliott Co. 48

Lewis Co. 59, West Carter 50

Lincoln Co. 73, Anderson Co. 53

St. Francis 65, Portland Christian 32

Lyon Co. 51, Union Co. 42

Marshall Co. 41, Webster Co. 37

Mercer Co. 74, Pulaski Co. 51

Metcalfe Co. 69, Cumberland Co. 46

Murray 82, Mayfield 31

Owen Co. 61, Lloyd Memorial 57

Owensboro 59, Ohio Co. 27

Owensboro Catholic 73, Muhlenberg County 57

Paducah Tilghman 59, St. Mary 42

Pickett County, Tenn. 70, Clinton Co. 23

Robertson County 49, Pendleton Co. 47

Rockcastle Co. 65, Somerset 43

Russell 65, Raceland 38

Russell Co. 60, Taylor Co. 35

South Laurel 59, Williamsburg 34

Southwestern 62, Boyle Co. 59

Spencer Co. 48, Gallatin Co. 43

Trigg Co. 49, Community Christian (Paducah) 23

Trimble Co. 68, Boone Co. 58

Warren Central 41, Franklin-Simpson 39, OT

Wayne Co. 55, Corbin 47

West Jessamine 63, Model 39

Wolfe Co. 59, Jackson City 53

Woodford Co. 59, Lex. Tates Creek 49

WYMT Mountain Classic

Harlan Co. 75, Knott Co. Central 58