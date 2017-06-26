Pylon 7v7 Nationals: Tucson Turf catch between defenders has everyone going wild

Among the highlight plays for Tucson Turf on its way to winning the Pylon 7v7 National Championship this weekend in Dallas was this beauty.

Mario Padilla, a Class of 2019 running back from Salpointe Catholic, essentially steals the ball from two defenders and then turns for the end zone for the winning score against Midwest BOOM’s Thrones team.

“I just ran down the field,” Padilla said. “(Quarterback Trent Bourguet) said run a corner. I saw the corner was wide open. I know the linebacker was right behind me and trailing. I didn’t think getting ball, but he threw it back there.

“I watched the film afterward. All I saw were the hands in front of me. One of the kids cupped it and I picked it out of his hands. I get chills thinking about it. You just gotta make plays.

“The safety from over the top tried to make the play ball. Once I had it, I just saw the end zone and everybody watching the game went wild. All the other teams gave me a good round of applause. It was cool.”