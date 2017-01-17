Twelve ALL-USA volleyball players named Gatorade state winners

That group is led by American Family ALL-USA Player of the Year Lexi Sun, along with two first-team selections, three second-team choices and six third-team picks.
ALL-USA PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lexi Sun, Santa Fe Christian (Solana, Calif.)
Sun a 6-2 outside hitter bound for Texas, led the Eagles (32-8) to unprecedented heights this season: a San Diego Section Open Division championship and the semifinals of California’s Open Division state tournament.
FIRST TEAM
Kansas — Madison Lilley, Blue Valley West (Overland Park)
Kentucky — Paige Hammons, Sacred Heart (Louisville)
SECOND TEAM
Arkansas — Ella May Powell, Fayetteville
Georgia — Gabby Curry, Buford
Minnesota — Sydney Hilley, Champlin Park
THIRD TEAM
Illinois — Charley Niego, Mother McAuley (Chicago)
Iowa — Mackenzie May, Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque)
Michigan — Erin O’Leary, Novi
Louisiana — Ellie Holzman, Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans)
Utah — Dani Barton, Brighton (Cottonwood Heights)
Wisconsin — Mariah Whalen, Newman Catholic, Wausau
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Alabama – Lauren Chastang, Bayside Academy (Daphne)
Alaska – Brynn Sulte, Dimond (Anchorage)
Arizona – Brooke Nuneviller, Corona Del Sol (Tempe)
Arkansas – Ella May Powell, Fayetteville
California – Lexi Sun, Sante Fe Christian (Solana Beach)
Colorado – Michaela Putnicki, Lewis-Palmer (Monument)
Connecticut – Alana Hruska, Rham (Hebron)
Delaware – Syndney Fulton, Delaware Military Academy (Wilmington)
District of Columbia – Rebecca Frye, St. John’s College
Florida – Stephanie Samedy, East Ridge (Clermont)
Georgia – Gabby Curry, Buford
Hawaii – Elena Oglivie, Iolani School (Honolulu)
Idaho – Dani Nay, Skyview (Nampa)
Illinois – Charley Niego, Mother McAuley (Chicago)
Indiana – Nia Robinson, Cathedral (Indianapolis)
Iowa – Mackenzie May, Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque)
Kansas – Madison Lilley, Blue Valley West (Overland Park)
Kentucky – Paige Hammons, Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville)
Louisiana – Ellie Holzman, Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans)
Maine – Kayley Cimino, Greely (Cumberland)
Maryland – Jenaisya Moore, Northwest (Germantown)
Massachusetts – Riley James, Barnstable (Hyannis)
Michigan – Erin O’Leary, Novi
Minnesota – Sydney Hilley, Champlin Park
Mississippi – Emma Funk, Our Lady Academy (Bay St. Louis)
Missouri – Jena Otec, St. Pius X (Festus)
Montana – Elsa Godwin, Sentinel (Missoula)
Nebraska – Brooke Heyne, Skutt Catholic (Omaha)
Nevada – Sydney Berenyi, Silverado (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire – Lauren Hatch, Concord
New Jersey – Elena Montgomery, Ramapo (Franklin Lakes)
New Mexico – Cat Kelly, Sandia Prep (Albuquerque)
New York – Yvette Burcescu, Walter Panas (Cortlandt Manor)
North Carolina – Taylor Rowland, Cox Mill (Concord)
North Dakota – Regan Dennis, Century (Bismarck)
Ohio – Shannon Williams, Brecksville-Broadview (Broadview Heights)
Oklahoma – Alli Evans, Edmond Memorial
Oregon – Kathryn Decker, Jesuit (Portland)
Pennsylvania – Sam Graver, Parkland (Allentown)
Rhode Island – Maile Somera, Barrington
South Carolina – Thayer Hall, Dorman (Roebuck)
South Dakota – Sami Slaughter, Harrisburg
Tennessee – Logan Eggleston, Brentwood
Texas – Kylee McLaughlin, Hebron (Carrolton)
Utah – Dani Barton, Brighton (Cottonwood Heights)
Virginia – Abby Bottomley, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach)
Washington – Kennedy Croft, Tumwater
West Virginia – Tessa Wyner, George Washington (Charleston)
Wisconsin – Mariah Whalen, Newman Catholic (Wausau)
Wyoming – Kalina Smith, Campbell County (Gillette)
