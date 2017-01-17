Twelve ALL-USA volleyball players named Gatorade state winners

Twelve players who were selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Volleyball Teams were named Gatorade Player of the Year in their respective states Tuesday.

That group is led by American Family ALL-USA Player of the Year Lexi Sun, along with two first-team selections, three second-team choices and six third-team picks.

ALL-USA PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lexi Sun, Santa Fe Christian (Solana, Calif.)

Sun a 6-2 outside hitter bound for Texas, led the Eagles (32-8) to unprecedented heights this season: a San Diego Section Open Division championship and the semifinals of California’s Open Division state tournament.

FIRST TEAM

Kansas — Madison Lilley, Blue Valley West (Overland Park)

Kentucky — Paige Hammons, Sacred Heart (Louisville)

SECOND TEAM

Arkansas — Ella May Powell, Fayetteville

Georgia — Gabby Curry, Buford

Video to come

Minnesota — Sydney Hilley, Champlin Park

THIRD TEAM

Illinois — Charley Niego, Mother McAuley (Chicago)

Iowa — Mackenzie May, Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque)

Michigan — Erin O’Leary, Novi

Louisiana — Ellie Holzman, Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans)

Utah — Dani Barton, Brighton (Cottonwood Heights)

Wisconsin — Mariah Whalen, Newman Catholic, Wausau

For more videos of the winners, go here.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Alabama – Lauren Chastang, Bayside Academy (Daphne)

Alaska – Brynn Sulte, Dimond (Anchorage)

Arizona – Brooke Nuneviller, Corona Del Sol (Tempe)

Arkansas – Ella May Powell, Fayetteville

California – Lexi Sun, Sante Fe Christian (Solana Beach)

Colorado – Michaela Putnicki, Lewis-Palmer (Monument)

Connecticut – Alana Hruska, Rham (Hebron)

Delaware – Syndney Fulton, Delaware Military Academy (Wilmington)

District of Columbia – Rebecca Frye, St. John’s College

Florida – Stephanie Samedy, East Ridge (Clermont)

Georgia – Gabby Curry, Buford

Hawaii – Elena Oglivie, Iolani School (Honolulu)

Idaho – Dani Nay, Skyview (Nampa)

Illinois – Charley Niego, Mother McAuley (Chicago)

Indiana – Nia Robinson, Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Iowa – Mackenzie May, Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque)

Kansas – Madison Lilley, Blue Valley West (Overland Park)

Kentucky – Paige Hammons, Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville)

Louisiana – Ellie Holzman, Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans)

Maine – Kayley Cimino, Greely (Cumberland)

Maryland – Jenaisya Moore, Northwest (Germantown)

Massachusetts – Riley James, Barnstable (Hyannis)

Michigan – Erin O’Leary, Novi

Minnesota – Sydney Hilley, Champlin Park

Mississippi – Emma Funk, Our Lady Academy (Bay St. Louis)

Missouri – Jena Otec, St. Pius X (Festus)

Montana – Elsa Godwin, Sentinel (Missoula)

Nebraska – Brooke Heyne, Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

Nevada – Sydney Berenyi, Silverado (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire – Lauren Hatch, Concord

New Jersey – Elena Montgomery, Ramapo (Franklin Lakes)

New Mexico – Cat Kelly, Sandia Prep (Albuquerque)

New York – Yvette Burcescu, Walter Panas (Cortlandt Manor)

North Carolina – Taylor Rowland, Cox Mill (Concord)

North Dakota – Regan Dennis, Century (Bismarck)

Ohio – Shannon Williams, Brecksville-Broadview (Broadview Heights)

Oklahoma – Alli Evans, Edmond Memorial

Oregon – Kathryn Decker, Jesuit (Portland)

Pennsylvania – Sam Graver, Parkland (Allentown)

Rhode Island – Maile Somera, Barrington

South Carolina – Thayer Hall, Dorman (Roebuck)

South Dakota – Sami Slaughter, Harrisburg

Tennessee – Logan Eggleston, Brentwood

Texas – Kylee McLaughlin, Hebron (Carrolton)

Utah – Dani Barton, Brighton (Cottonwood Heights)

Virginia – Abby Bottomley, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach)

Washington – Kennedy Croft, Tumwater

West Virginia – Tessa Wyner, George Washington (Charleston)

Wisconsin – Mariah Whalen, Newman Catholic (Wausau)

Wyoming – Kalina Smith, Campbell County (Gillette)