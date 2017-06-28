Twin Michigan commits German, Gemon Green bound together

Michigan enjoyed a flurry of commitments in April, when four players committed for the 2018 class.

The final two of the month, twins German and Gemon Green, made a simultaneous decision April 20, which didn’t surprise Todd Peterman, their coach at DeSoto (Texas) High.

“I knew at the end of the day they were going to be at the same school,” Peterman said. “I told a couple colleges they’re going to be at the same school. They can tell you whatever they want to tell you, but I’m telling you they’re going to be at the same school. I married a twin, I know how it works.”

The brothers are competitive as cornerbacks, with each standing 6 feet 2 and weighing less than 170 pounds. The height is why they were attractive to the U-M coaches, but they’ll need to continue to improve to play in Division I.

“Every senior skill kid is going to fall in that category,” Peterman said. “Got to add weight, got to add strength. The good thing is, one thing is they have the frame to hold it, two they have the speed and what everybody’s looking for in corners, which is height. The things that are innate in them are their competitiveness. They have it. They’re going to know when they step on campus, they’re not going to be intimidated. They’re going to be ready to compete.”

This fall will be the chance for Michigan to see them both on the field for a full season.

Last year, German suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the spring and didn’t return until Week 9, in time to help DeSoto win the Class 6A Division II state title.

“They’re both very long players, 6-2 plus, both very physical, extremely ultracompetitive kids,” Peterman said.

