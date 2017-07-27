Two Alabama schools suddenly lose football coaches less than two weeks before practice opens

A pair of Alabama high school football programs find themselves scrambling to hire new football coaches after their incumbent leaders walked away less than two weeks before the start of fall practices.

As reported by AL.com, both Ardmore and A.L. Johnson lost their expected head coaches. Ardmore’s Clint Legg resigned to become an assistant principal at East Limestone while A.L. Johnson’s Johnney Ford stepped down for as yet undisclosed reasons.

The departures are so shocking because of how late they have arisen in preparations for the forthcoming season. The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) mandates that fall practices can begin as early as August 7, when nearly all programs open their preparations.

That gives the two programs less than two weeks to identify and hire a new leader for (arguably) their most labor intensive sport.

Both Legg and Ford guided their teams to the playoffs, which Legg’s Ardmore reaching the postseason in 2013 and Ford’s squad competing in 2014 and 2015.

Incredibly, these two schools aren’t even the only Alabama programs without a leader in the seat; Vineland is also still searching for a coach for the upcoming season, per AL.com.