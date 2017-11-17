Two basketball coaches at Charlotte school fired after gun incident on campus

Two basketball coaches, at the same Charlotte, N.C. school, have lost their jobs after one has been accused of using a firearm to threaten the other on school grounds.

The school initially said the coaches at Charlotte Country Day were suspended pending an investigation. Thursday morning, Country Day officials announced that the coaches are no longer employed at the school, per the Charlotte Observer.

On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 29-year-old Tyrez Tarell Neal, head coach of the school’s junior varsity girls basketball team, on a charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Neal is accused of using a firearm to threaten Dijuan Harris, who is also 29 and an assistant coach on the varsity boys basketball team.

Security is outside Charlotte Country Day School where the JV Girls Basketball coach was arrested for having two guns on school grounds. He got into a fight with another coach tonight @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/PpYH0OikEa — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 16, 2017

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Observer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the school. According to what police told the Observer, school security said that an altercation occurred between two coaches on the school campus.

Officers found two firearms belonging to Neal and arrested him.

“We are very sorry that this unfortunate incident has occurred,” the school said in a statement. “The safety of students, faculty and staff is always our primary concern.“