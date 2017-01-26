Two brothers return to the court just weeks after being shot

BRADFORD, Tenn.—“They shot my boys! Quez has been shot three times! They shot Terrance in the head!”

Those were the words John Glisson heard when he took a call from Felicia Pirtle, the mother of two of his basketball players on the boys varsity team at Bradford High School. The words made him forget about the frustrating loss his team suffered in overtime less than an hour before. In a few seconds, losing a basketball game to a neighboring rival from Gibson County (Dyer, Tenn.) High didn’t matter anymore.

“She was crying and hysterical, and that was all I heard, and I went out the door and into my vehicle,” Glisson said. “I don’t remember anything about the drive to the hospital – not how long it was or anything other than thinking ‘We’re about to have to bury two players.’

“My heart sank.”

Fortunately, there wasn’t two basketball players buried after the incident in Humboldt on the night of Jan. 3. In fact, the brothers, Marquez and Terrance Pirtle, are both cleared to finish the season with the Red Devils. Terrance returned last week. Marquez was cleared by doctors on Tuesday. But for a few hours three weeks earlier, things didn’t look so good.