Two football players in N.C. accused of raping girl in locker room

Two football players in North Carolina are charged with raping a female student in a school locker room.

According to WTVD-TV ABC 11, Halifax County (N.C.) Sheriff Wes Tripp said 18-year-old Raquan Marquest Boswell and 16-year-old Jesse Jyrell Alston are both charged with first-degree rape.

Tripp would not say where it happened, but both teens are listed as football players at Northwest Halifax (Littleton, N.C.).

According to WDTV, Tripp said the investigation by his deputies and school resource officers is not over and more arrests are possible.