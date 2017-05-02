Two Ga. basketball players arrested on child molestation charges

2 Brunswick High basketball players charged with molestation – https://t.co/kHkgwFRhhK pic.twitter.com/X5RpRUDLW7 — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 1, 2017

Two basketball players in Georgia were arrested Friday on child molestation charges.

Kymani Dunham, 18, is charged with aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, while 20-year-old Christopher Reed is charged with aggravated child molestation, according to WJXT News4Jax.

Both are seniors at Brunswick (Ga.) High School. The Sheriff’s Office told WJXT that both are being held in the Glynn County jail.

Per WJXT, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, told a school staff member about the incident, which police said occurred at a private residence off campus. In the state of Georgia, all sexual activity with a minor under the age of 16 is illegal.

According to The Post and Courier, Dunham is scheduled to attend the College of Charleston on a basketball scholarship. Dunham helped lead Brunswick to a 23-9 mark and to the Georgia Class AAAAAA state title game this past season.

“We are aware of the allegations and we’re trying gather more information at this time,” College of Charleston coach Earl Grant said in a statement.