Two Ind. football coaches from same school suspended for fighting each other on sideline during game

A head coach and his offensive line coach have both been suspended for their team’s sectional tournament opener in conjunction with a sideline fight that unfolded during the team’s regular season finale last Friday.

As reported by The Republic, Columbus North (Ind.) head coach Tim Bless and offensive line coach Aaron Karrer have been suspended for the team’s Oct. 27 sectional tournament opener against Jeffersonville. The bans follow the Friday night fracas between the two coaches which started when North missed a 30-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter of the team’s 28-14 victory against Southport.

Columbus North HS football coaches suspended after fight https://t.co/CtjkFKzbGi — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) October 18, 2017

The verbal outburst from the fight quickly caught the attention of Republic photographer Greg Jones, who caught nearly the entire farrago in pictures. In the exchange, the two coaches tussled with their upper bodies while yelling at each other.

“BCSC (the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp.) has high expectations for staff and students, and Columbus North encourages a positive atmosphere set by coaches, officials, fans, and other athletes,” the school district said, in part, in a written statement issued by employee and student assistance coordinator Larry Perkinson.

“While winning is a natural goal in the pursuit of excellence, the principles of good sportsmanship and enjoyment of competition take precedence at all times and enhance the educational value of all contests.”

If Bless and Karrer are allowed to return to action after the one game out, they’ll potentially be eligible for the later rounds of the Sectional Tournament, provided Columbus North makes it that far. Neither coach issued a statement following the announcement of their suspension, though perhaps they didn’t need to; both were surely embarrassed by everything that happened.