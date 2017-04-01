Two local players make AP all-state boys team

Two local players were named to the Associated Press boys basketball all-state team, which was announced on Friday.

Bay Port senior Jordan Nolle and Luxemburg-Casco senior Bryce TeKulve both received honorable mention all-state recognition.

Nolle averaged 15.7 points per game and shot 65.6 percent from the field, including 61.0 percent from 3-point range (47-for-77). The 6-foot-1 senior guard was named Fox River Classic Conference player of the year after helping the Pirates go undefeated in conference play.

TeKulve shot 53.8 percent (64-for-119) from 3-point range in powering L-C to the North Eastern Conference title for a second straight year. The NEC player of the year averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

La Crosse Central senior Kobe King was an unanimous selection as the state player of the year, while Barneveld’s Jim Myers was named coach of the year.

Myers led his school to the WIAA Division 5 state title to complete the rare feat of winning both boys and girls championships in his career. He moved over to coach the Barneveld boys two seasons ago after 38 years of coaching the school’s girls team, which he led to six state titles.

The shift gave Myers an opportunity to coach his son, Matthew, a senior this season, who scored 20 points in the 58-28 win over Shullsburg in the D5 state championship on March 18.

King, a University of Wisconsin recruit, capped his career by scoring 28 points to help Central win its first state title in 92 years by claiming the Division 2 state championship.

The 6-4 guard averaged 28 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season, shooting 45 percent from 3-point range.

2017 ASSOCIATED PRESS BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM

Player of the year: Kobe King, La Crosse Central*

Coach of the year: Jim Myers, Barneveld.

FIRST TEAM

Kobe King, 6-4, sr., La Crosse Central

Joey Hauser, 6-8, jr., Stevens Point

Terrence Lewis, 6-6, sr., Milwaukee Riverside

John Diener, 6-4, jr., Cedarburg

Jordan McCabe, 6-0, jr., Kaukauna

SECOND TEAM

Chris Knight, 6-8, sr., Madison Memorial

Tyrese Haliburton, 6-5, jr., Oshkosh North

Mitch Listau, 6-4, jr., Waunakee

Koreem Ozier, 6-1, sr., Racine Case

Hunter Plamann, 6-1, jr., Appleton Xavier

THIRD TEAM

JC Butler, 6-5, jr., Racine Prairie

Bennett Vander Plas, 6-8, sr., Ripon

Tyler Herro, 6-5, jr., Whitnall

Tyree Eady, 6-5, sr., Middleton

Bailey Kale, 6-0, sr., La Crosse Central

FOURTH TEAM

Trevell Cunningham, 5-11, sr., Arrowhead

Owen Hamilton, 7-1, sr., Prescott

Will Chevalier, 6-8, sr., Kimberly

Drew Blair, 6-3, jr., Stevens Point

Alex Arians, 6-4, sr., Madison Edgewood

HONORABLE MENTION

Brennen Banks, sr., Evansville; Mandela Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood; Alec Fruin, sr., Beloit Turner; Will Schwartz, sr., Darlington; Jake Schroeckenthaler, jr., Monona Grove; Tyler Hughes, sr., Onalaska; Luke Reader, jr., Bangor; CJ Siegel, jr., La Crosse Logan; Chris Thompson, jr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Jalen Zubich, sr., Onalaska; Tyler Fuerlinger, sr., Columbus Catholic; Osy Ekwueme, sr.,Medford; Neal Cerveny, sr., Gresham; Nate Schmidt,sr., Shiocton; Trevor Cook, sr., Washburn; Ryan Krueger, sr., Hortonville; Nate Schmidt, sr., Shiocton; Bryce TeKulve, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Jordan Nolle, sr., Bay Port; Sam Ferris, jr., Appleton Xavier; Alex Ohde, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Jaxon Knotek, jr., River Falls; Xavier Cummings, sr., Hayward; A.J. Hendrickson, sr., Pecatonica; Marlon Ruffin, jr., Sun Prairie; Matthew Myers, sr., Barneveld; Alex Ranney, sr., Lake Mills; Storm Murphy, sr., Middleton; Keshawn Justice, jr. Madison East; Brady Wagner, sr., Lake Mills; Luke Loewe, sr., Fond du Lac; Marcus Domask, soph., Waupun; Luke Goedeke, sr., Valders; Shane Wissink, sr., Oshkosh North; Eddie Muench, sr., Ripon; Gage Malensek, soph., Brookfield Central; Carlos Curtis, jr., Milwaukee Riverside; Andrew Lewis, sr., Milwaukee Vincent; Deontay Long, soph., Milwaukee Washington; Garrett Nelson, sr., Beaver Dam; Brandon Hau, sr., Mukwonago; Alou Dillion, sr., Wauwatosa West; Terrance Banyard, sr., Destiny; Tyree Ellis, sr., Milwaukee Washington; Drew Yetka, sr., Oak Creek.

* Unanimous choice