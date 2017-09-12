Two newcomers enter top 10 of Super 25 Computer football rankings

Ben Davis (Indianapolis) and Miami Central have risen into the top 10 of the Super 25 Computer football rankings following big wins over the weekend.

Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) moved up a few spots to No. 5 after defeating Kahuku (Hawaii) 17-0 in Las Vegas in the Polynesian Classic, while Ben Davis, now No. 7 from No. 20, throttled Center Grover (Greenwood, Ind.).

Miami Central made a huge jump, going from No. 29 to No. 10 thanks to an upset of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remained No. 1 after victories over nationally ranked Chandler (Ariz.) and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) in the first two weeks. The Ascenders didn’t play last week due to Hurricane Irma.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), who is No. 1 in the Super 25 Expert rankings, is No. 2, followed by St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), and Bingham.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) moved down a spot to No. 6, followed by Ben Davis, Centennial (Corona, Calif.), Trinity (Louisville), and Miami Central.

St. Ignatius (Cleveland) starts the second 10, followed by Colquitt County (Ga.), St. Xavier (Cincinnati), Allen (Texas), and St. Joe’s Prep (Philadelphia).

Santa Margarita (Calif.) moved from No. 41 to 16, while St. Louis (Honolulu) went from No. 25 to No. 17. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) is No. 18, followed by Orange (Calif.) Lutheran.

Bishop Gorman fell to No. 20 following its loss to Miami Central.

Cartersville (Ga.) is No. 21, followed by Salt Lake City East, Dowling (West Des Moines, Iowa), Judson (Texas) and Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.)