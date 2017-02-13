Two N.J. girls basketball players bitten by dog which somehow got on team bus

Two Woodrow Wilson girls injured after dog gets on team bus https://t.co/FpZDtdDklk #philly pic.twitter.com/BtnzC6IAut — Philly News Now (@phillynewsnow) February 12, 2017

In terms of bizarre high school sports injuries, Woodrow Wilson’s girls basketball team will take something to beat.

On Saturday, two of Wilson’s players were sent to the hospital after a dog found its way on to the Tigers’ team bus before it departed for Eastern High School. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the dog — which school officials believe to be a pit bull — bit the pair of Wilson players before it could be trapped inside the bus after all players and coaches evacuated in a panic. The dog was caught on the bus, where police arrived and then waited for animal control to come and take the dog away.

Meanwhile, the two players who were bit in the incident, junior Halima Scott, a starting guard, and sophomore Tayla Alford, were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and released. The remaining members of the Tigers team traveled to the team’s Saturday contest via car, where, unbelievably, they still won; Wilson topped Delran, 43-35, to earn coach Bernie Hynson his 100th career victory.

Not that he’ll remember Saturday for the career milestone victory. Far from it:

“It was one of those freak things that could never happen in a million years,” Hynson told the Inquirer. “I get on the bus and this dog comes right behind me. I’m looking for whose dog it is. Next thing I know, the bus is going hysterical.”