Two-sport star Bubba Thompson commits to Alabama to play baseball

I will like to thank god for the opportunity that I have and also my family,friends,coaches for supporting me.I will be committing to UA🐘⚾️ pic.twitter.com/AJhY61Sxbo — Bubba thompson (@Bubbathompson5) February 7, 2017

The wild recruiting ride of McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) two-sport star Bubba Thompson landed on Tuesday, as Thompson announced on Twitter that he is heading to the University of Alabama to play baseball.

He had originally committed last April to play at Alabama’s rival, Auburn University. Then, after a standout senior season at quarterback, he reopened both his school and sport options.

A three-star recruit as a quarterback, Thompson led McGill-Toolen to the Class 7A state title game this fall before the Yellow Jackets fell to Hoover. He threw for 3,173 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 507 yards and five TDs rushing en route to a first-team all-state selection and a runner-up finish in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 7A Back of the Year voting.

An all-state outfielder, Thompson had committed to Auburn in April to play baseball. His junior year in 2016, he hit .469 with 39 runs scored, 19 stolen bases, 11 doubles and eight triples, according to AL.com.

According to 247Sports, he was a favorite to land at Troy University as a quarterback.

Now, he is heading to the Crimson Tide as a baseball outfielder. And if Nick Saban is someday in need of an emergency QB, he’ll know to look toward the diamond.