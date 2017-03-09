Two-sport star in Pa. charged with rape

A two-sport standout in suburban Pittsburgh is charged with raping a 17-year-old girl.

Ross Wilkerson, a basketball and baseball player at Chartiers Valley (Bridgeville, Pa.), was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape, unlawful contact with a minor, unlawful restraint, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and simple assault.

Scott Township Police told Pittsburgh’s WPXI that the 18-year-old Wilkerson messaged the girl on Snapchat last Friday and told her to come to a pool house behind his home. Police told WPXI that when the girl arrived, Wilkerson forced her to have sex.

Wilkerson’s attorney, Michael Santicola, denied the allegations to WPXI.

“We adamantly deny that any crime was committed by Ross in this case,” Santicola said. “We can’t say that strongly enough that the facts, or alleged facts, that are included on that affidavit are simply not true.” He added, “There are witnesses available that will corroborate a defense that no crime was committed. We believe there are multiple witnesses.”

Wilkerson is the leading scorer on the school’s basketball team and was planning to play baseball at John Carroll University next year.

Police told WPXI the investigation is ongoing. Wilkerson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.