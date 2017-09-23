Two teams, 12 players and 247 points in Texas six-man football game

The six-man team from Campbell, Texas, knows how to make a comeback.

The Indians defeated Fannindell (Ladonia) 125-122 on Thursday, the highest scoring game in six-man state history. It breaks the old mark of 232 points, set in 2011 when Fort Davis topped Midland Christian 124-108.

What makes the result even crazier is Campbell (1-2) lost 106-56 last week at Fannindell (there aren’t that many six-man teams) and on Thursday, trailed 72-38 at one point and going into the fourth quarter, was still behind 109-94. Fannindell falls to 3-1 with the loss.

The game didn’t even go to regulation length as it was halted after an injury to a Fannindell player with seven minutes to go in the game.