Two teams get bumps with state titles, McCracken County (Ky.) cracks Super 25 baseball rankings

With only five of the Super 25 baseball teams still playing last week, there wasn’t a lot of movement, but two teams that won state titles rose a few spots.

Deer Park, Texas climbed two spots to No. 15 with is state 6A championship. The Deer went 2-0 for the week. Taylor Lee had a two-run double in a 7-2 defeat of Reagan (San Antonio) for the 6A state title. Chase Keng singled in the tying run in a 3-2 defeat of Carroll (Southlake) in the 6A state semifinal.

Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.) moved up a spot to No. 21 as Kyle Vinci singled in the winning run in a 2-1 defeat of St. Augustine (Richland) in the Non-Public A state championship.

Shawnee (Okla.) remains No. 1.

There was one new team in the Super 25: No. 25 McCracken County (Paducah, Ky.). The Mustangs advanced to the state semifinals as Caleb Reinhardt allowed two hits and no runs in two innings of relief in a 4-2 defeat of Scott County (Georgetown) in a state quarterfinal. Luke Seed threw an eight-strikeout two-hitter in a 1-0 defeat of Trinity (Louisville) in the first round of the state tournament.

Besides McCracken County, two other Super 25 teams have a shot at a state title this week. No. 5 Cathedral (Indianapolis) plays for the state 4A championship on Saturday against Penn (Mishawaka) and No. 12 Saline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) has to win two games to win the state Division I title, beginning with a semifinal Thursday with University Liggett (Grosse Pointe Woods).