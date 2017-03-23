Ty Amundsen steps down at St. Mary's to become Millennium basketball coach

Ty Amundsen, who led Phoenix St. Mary’s boys basketball program the past five seasons, has resigned in order to take over the Goodyear Millennium boys basketball program.

Amundsen, who led the Knights to a third consecutive state quarterfinal appearance this season, was approved by the Agua Fria Union High School District governing board on Wednesday night to be Millennium’s coach. He takes over from Brian Fisk, whose team went 9-17 this season. Millennium’s last prominent season came in 2012-13 when the Tigers went 24-6 under Mike Lopez.

Amundsen said that he lives less than two miles from Millennium, which is where his children will be attending.

It also is a move into the highest conference, 6A, for Amundsen. St. Mary’s played in 4A this past season.

RELATED: Ranking Arizona high school boys basketball coaches by state titles

“When the job opened up, I had to go for it and once it was offered to me it was a no-brainer to accept it.”

St. Mary’s is expected to go back to rebuilding next season with highly recruited 6-foot-10 junior forward/center K.J. Hymes leaving. Hymes is finishing the school year at Millennium, and will play on Phoenix Hillcrest Prep’s national high school team next season, according to Hillcrest recruiting coordinator Nick Weaver.

“I really enjoyed my five years at St. Mary’s,” said Amundsen, who led Goodyear Estrella Foothills to three consecutive 3A state championships from 2008-10. “We had a lot of success and in my time made St. Mary’s basketball relevant again.”

RELATED: St. Mary’s big man K.J. Hymes transferring to Hillcrest Prep

Amundsen said he will finish the semester at St. Mary’s and will teach physical education at Millennium next school year.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert