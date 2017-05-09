Top five point guard Tyger Campbell commits to DePaul, will reclassify to 2018

DePaul’s decision to hire La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) basketball coach Shane Heirman as an assistant coach on May 1 is already paying dividends.

Tyger Campbell, a La Lumiere junior who is ranked as the No. 4 point guard in the Class of 2019, has committed to DePaul and reclassified to the Class of 2018.

He officially announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter, although he had told Scout.com of his decision on Friday. He becomes DePaul’s first five-star commitment under Dave Leitao.

The 5-11 Campbell spent two years at La Lumiere under Heirman and was a key part of the Lakers winning DICK’S Nationals and the Super 25 title.

“Some people go to college just because they like somebody, but he helps me off of the court, as much as he does on it,” Campbell told Scout. “I can talk to him about anything. He’s always there. He wants to do the best for me. I know he really has my back. After we won a national championship I gave him a hug and I knew it was a real.”