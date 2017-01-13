Tyjon Lindsey strikes back out at OSU fans attacking him on Twitter

As five-star receiver Tyjon Lindsey continues to search for his college football home, some fans of the school that expected to receive him have gone on the social media attack. Now Lindsey is striking back.

After apparently absorbing the Twitter maelstrom in the days since he announced he was backing away from his commitment to Ohio State on Twitter, Lindsey told the social network Thursday night just what he thought about those who had taken aim at him. While he didn’t specify recipients, there’s little question his two-Tweet screed was aimed firmly at Buckeyes fans.

The 💩 you people say is DISGUSTING. I work my ass off daily to get the accolades I've earned. Y'all wouldn't last a minute in my shoes… — T-WAYNE…🏴 (@tyjonlindsey) January 12, 2017

I have been stressing my whole life to get where I am. Y'all have no idea the 💩 us athletes go through. — T-WAYNE…🏴 (@tyjonlindsey) January 12, 2017

We may not know precisely what barbed language was aimed at Lindsey, but one thing is certain: It’s never a good idea to Tweet negative stuff at a recruit. Nothing good comes of such an entanglement. That’s particularly the case with a prospect like Lindsey, who purportedly was still considering Ohio State as a possible destination.

That certainly seems like a long shot now, with Nebraska still considered Lindsey’s most likely landing spot as other programs such as Penn State, Michigan State and Ole Miss have also joined the chase for his signature.