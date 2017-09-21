Tylan Knight of Pearl (Miss.) named Super 25 Top Star

For the second week in a row, a Pearl (Miss.) player has been voted the Super 25 Top Star, as Tylan Knight collected the most votes in Week 4.

Jake Smithhart won the vote last week.

Knight had 18 tackles—five for a loss—and a fumble return touchdown in the Pirates’ 14-7 win against Madison Central. Knight also forced a fumble.

Knight is the fourth of the weekly winners and will be part of voting for Super 25 Top Star of the Season in December. Players are only eligible to be named the weekly Top Star once during the season.