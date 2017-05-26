VIDEO: Okla. St. WR signee Tylan Wallace threw down a massive dunk in faculty-student game

Tylan Wallace isn’t just a four-star football recruit, he’s also a serious baller, too. He got one final chance to prove it at the Ft. Worth (Texas) South Hills year end student-faculty basketball game.

My dunk from the Faculty vs Student game 💪🏽👀 A post shared by Tylan Wallace (@tylanw2) on May 18, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Wallace received the ball on a fastbreak and took off down the court, eventually elevating to throw down an absolutely overpowering tomahawk. After landing, he strutted toward the student bleachers, sending a group of students skittering across the court to celebrate with various stages of stunned and stunting moves.

Here’s another view which showcases more of the wild student reactions:

Angle #2 👀💪🏽😂😂😂 A post shared by Tylan Wallace (@tylanw2) on May 18, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Was Wallace’s dunk worth electroshock therapy routine on the floor? Maybe. It’s hard to tell. It certainly was a strong way for Wallace to close out an outstanding high school career at South Hills.