USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Okla. St. WR signee Tylan Wallace threw down a massive dunk in faculty-student game

Tylan Wallace (Photo: Instagram screen shot)

VIDEO: Okla. St. WR signee Tylan Wallace threw down a massive dunk in faculty-student game

Video

VIDEO: Okla. St. WR signee Tylan Wallace threw down a massive dunk in faculty-student game

Tylan Wallace isn’t just a four-star football recruit, he’s also a serious baller, too. He got one final chance to prove it at the Ft. Worth (Texas) South Hills year end student-faculty basketball game.

My dunk from the Faculty vs Student game 💪🏽👀

A post shared by Tylan Wallace (@tylanw2) on

Wallace received the ball on a fastbreak and took off down the court, eventually elevating to throw down an absolutely overpowering tomahawk. After landing, he strutted toward the student bleachers, sending a group of students skittering across the court to celebrate with various stages of stunned and stunting moves.

Here’s another view which showcases more of the wild student reactions:

Angle #2 👀💪🏽😂😂😂

A post shared by Tylan Wallace (@tylanw2) on

Was Wallace’s dunk worth electroshock therapy routine on the floor? Maybe. It’s hard to tell. It certainly was a strong way for Wallace to close out an outstanding high school career at South Hills.

, , , , , , , Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home