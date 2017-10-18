Top shooting guard Tyler Herro decommits from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Whitnall High School senior guard Tyler Herro, who gave Wisconsin an oral commitment in September 2016, announced on Twitter on Tuesday night he is re-opening his recruiting.

“After a lot of conversations with my family and prayer,” he wrote,” I have decided to reopen my recruitment and explore all of my options.”

That development, less than a month from signing day, leaves UW with two scholarships for the 2018 freshman class.

Herro is considered one of the top shooting guards in the nation.

He initially chose UW over Arizona, Florida, Purdue, Indiana, Iowa State, Marquette and several other schools.

Herro had been actively trying to woo other prospects to join him at UW for the ’18 class.

He told the Journal Sentinel in July that the state of Wisconsin had several talented prospects who could help UW win a national title. Herro said he was eager to be part of that journey.

“The state of Wisconsin,” he said, “we could really represent and make a run in the tournament.”

UW pursued Joey Hauser of Stevens Point and Nate Laszewski, both forwards, for the 2018 class.

Hauser eventually committed to Marquette and Laszewski chose Notre Dame.

UW recently received an oral commitment from Minnesota center Joe Hedstrom. The 6-foot-10, 200-pounder from Hopkins is set to join the program as a walk-on next season and be on scholarship his remaining four years.

For more, visit the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel